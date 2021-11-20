After a long and warm summer and pleasant weather that stretched into the Autumn, Israel is finally seeing some rain

The Israel Meteorological Service said that the weekend would be filled with rain and thunderstorms throughout the entire country.

The service warned about the potential flooding along Israel's coasts throughout the weekend, as well as in the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea.

Rains are expected to continue into the beginning of next week, with flooding risks reported around the southern and eastern rivers on Sunday.

Israel has been seeing a lot of clear skies and heat for the past few weeks, but now it has taken a dip. Flash floods were reported on Friday and throughout Saturday morning throughout the country.

A wintery storm of rain and hail hits Jerusalem, Israel (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)