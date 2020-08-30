The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
With 48 hours to start of school, court says ‘no clear answers’

The Teachers’ Union threatened to walk out of classrooms unless at-risk teachers are taken care of.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 30, 2020 14:15
Children are returning to school in Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic. August 24, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Children are returning to school in Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic. August 24, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
With less than 48 hours until the opening of the school year, Judge Hadas Yahalom said on Sunday that the state “failed to present clear answers” to the court.
Teachers and parents across the country have pointed to flaws in the outline suggested by the Education Ministry and have threatened to boycott classes or keep children home unless these challenges are addressed. 
Yahalom set another court session for Sunday evening and requested the directors of the Education and Health ministries present the court with clear answers, Kan News reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Gallant repeatedly vowed that schooling will resume on September 1 as in every year.
So, what happened? 
The Teachers’ Union claims that the current outline demands teachers teach up to five groups, or “capsules” of 18 children per day without any solutions being offered to teachers who are at risk due to their age or background illnesses. This, say the teachers, puts them in harm’s way.
Speaking about the court decision on Sunday, head of the Teachers’ Union Yafa Ben David said that it was clear “to all who were in the hall” that the Education and Health ministries “don’t care about at-risk educators… They need to give answers,” she said, “not to dodge [questions] as they did so far.” 
The result: Vice-chair of the union, Edna David, told N12 that, “The way things stand now we won't be teaching this Tuesday.”
She added that the union appealed to the court to decide “if the lives of teachers and kindergarten teachers are important.”
The Education Ministry is asking the court rule against the teachers’ right to strike and the union is demanding that remote teaching options be created for educators who are at risk. The union also demands that the pay of teachers who are unable to teach because of the risk will not be cut.  
The current outline means kindergarten children and first and second graders will study as normal. Third and fourth graders will study in capsules at school, and fifth and sixth graders will study in small groups at school and part-time from home.
School days will range in length and be held at different hours in order to accommodate the capsules.
Moreover, parents across the country are saying that leaving fifth and sixth grade students alone at home for online learning is unreasonable.
The Israel Association of Parents, an umbrella group uniting more than 350 towns across the country, announced it would halt the school year from opening unless children are taught in school more than three days per week. The association calls for more in-school days claiming that children need to be in school for their own development.  
  Ravit Ovadia, a teacher who is also a mother to a child in fifth grade told N12 that it is unrealistic to expect an 11-year-old child to be left alone for a whole day and not only look after his own needs but to also work remotely to complete his school duties. She added that children are exposed to “dangers” when using the internet and this is an extra cause of concern for her. 
Israel is unique among OECD countries in its high-birthrate and, seeing as the elderly are a high-risk group when COVID-19 is concerned, grandparents who previously could have stayed at home with the children while the parents worked are now less able to do so.  
Finally, school buses are meant to transport as many as 50 children per bus, making the division into capsules less effective.
At this point in time, it is not clear how the Education Ministry means to monitor the health of students and teachers and cut the chain of infections as they are likely to occur. 
“We can’t do now what we did in May,” Hebrew University Professor Ora Paltiel said, “to work as if everything is normal. Because then the schools will shut down and we gained nothing.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu education strike teaching in israel
