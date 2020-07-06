With coronavirus cases rising, MDA sees hotline activity triple

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported a 300% increase in activity over their coronavirus hotline (101) this weekend.The private Israeli healthcare service said the emergency dispatch center received 32,659 calls in total over the span of two days - 19,611 on Friday, and 13,048 Saturday.rise in coronavirus cases - and with the numbers continuing to climb - many Israelis are looking to MDA for answers during this time of uncertainty.However, MDA made note to clarify that those showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, should instead contact their health maintenance organization (HMO), such as Clalit, Maccabi or Meuhedet, instead of the crisis hotline.While the MDA does manage drive-thru coronavirus testing stations spread throughout the country, the 101 hotline is primarily intended for emergency situations, whereas private COVID-19 testing is normally carried out by your family doctor or by an extension your health care provider. MDA notes that Israeli's should contact their primary care physician to obtain a referral for coronavirus testing in order to proceed with obtaining a diagnosis.Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, MDA has conducted nearly 500,000 coronavirus tests. Some 143,268 were obtained privately at people's home and publicly in schools, another 188,728 were obtained from residents and staff members at long term care facilities and nursing homes. As of now, 142,038 samples heave been acquired via the MDA drive-thru testing stations.On Saturday, 806 people were diagnosed with coronavirus out of the 16,749 who were tested. The next day, the Health Ministry reported 719 additional active coronavirus cases - 18,948 were tested. On Monday, there were 797 new diagnoses, bringing the total of sick patients in the country to 11,677. Some 86 are in reportedly serious condition, 30 are currently being intubated. One person died over the weekend, bringing the death total to 331.Considering the