WIZO head to attend Abraham Accord signing ceremony

Esther Mor, the president of World WIZO (Women's International Zionist Organization), will attend the historic Abraham Accords signing ceremony of the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday at the White House in Washington DC.Mor was invited by the US administration as the president of one of the largest Zionist organizations in the world and by virtue of WIZO's representation at the UN, as an advisory organization to the international organization ECOSOC, which brings people and issues together to promote collective action for a sustainable world. During her mission to the US from Israel, Mor will meet with representatives of North America's Jewish community to discuss the social situation in Israel in light of the Corona crisis and ways to promote women and children at risk. "I am honored and humbled to be invited to represent WIZO to be present at the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, which marks a new era of amicable relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain," Mor said. "This great honor belongs to all of us. It demonstrates WIZO's high standing not just in Israel but around the world and I pray for a new era of peace and cooperation."
