Wolt to launch food deliveries in Jerusalem October 18

Food delivery service Wolt is coming to Jerusalem starting October 18. More than a hundred local restaurants have already joined the platform, in the company's most significant expansion in Israel since its launch in Tel Aviv in 2018.

Wolt will compete against delivery services like 10Bis that already operate in Jerusalem. Among the restaurants that have already joined are Hatzot Steakhouse, Mifgash Hasheikh, Tzidkiahu Steakhouse, Focaccia Bar, GG Kubala, Talbiye Restaurant, Mona, Menza and more.

Wolt was founded in 2014 in Helsinki, Finland, and now operates in 23 countries and over 180 cities, including Tel Aviv and its surrounding cities. The company had over 45,000 merchant partners, 90,000 courier partners and 12 million registered customers as of June.

Jerusalem will be the most mountainous city in which Wolt operates in the world. That will necessitate that most of its deliveries are made via motorcycle.

Wolt will focus its activities on high-traffic areas at the launch, including the city's main employment areas such as the Government Quarter in Givat Ram, the hi-tech parks in Har Hotzvim and Malcha, the city center and the First Station complex. It will also reach residential neighborhoods like Katamonim, East Talpiot, Beit Hakerem, Kiryat Hayovel, Givat Masua, Ramot, Nachlaot, Arnona, Baka, Talpiot, the German Colony, Old Katamon, Nayot, Rehavia, Rasco, Abu Tor, Beit Safafa, Sheikh Jarrah and the American Colony. Several months later, it will expand its service to Gilo and Mount Homa in the south of the city and French Hill and Ramat Eshkol in the north.

Wolt had been meeting with the Jerusalem Municipality, and leaders in the restaurant industry and the Mahane Yehuda market to coordinate the launch. A meeting last week with the mayor's office the city administration, and the Jerusalem Development Authority focused on coordinating the launch for the benefit of Jerusalem businesses and residents.

"Wolt's arrival in Jerusalem is the result of hard work that lasted about a year between the Jerusalem municipality and Wolt. My first meeting with them was held about a year ago and today we see the fruits of their labor," said Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion. "Jerusalem is a tremendous economic force in the State of Israel. Wolt's entry into Jerusalem will bring more activity to restaurants in the city and make their products accessible to the same high standard as elsewhere in Israel and around the world. I am sure that this move will benefit the Jerusalem businesses, the residents of Jerusalem and the tens of thousands of workers employed in the city and enter it every day. "

"Wolt is looking forward to making aliya to Jerusalem and intends to let every Jerusalemite enjoy the excellent Jerusalem culinary scene along with the excellent service we know how to provide," said Wolt Israel CEO Lior Eshkol. "The demand in Jerusalem for Wolt has been high for a long time. It is a great honor for us to come to Jerusalem and we intend to work hard to succeed in giving Jerusalemites an advanced technology-based dining experience."