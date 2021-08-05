Woman breaks through IDF checkpoint, charged with reckless driving

An indictment has been filed on Thursday against an Ashdod resident who broke through a military checkpoint near the town of Shekef in late July.

The 23-year-old defendant who was identified as Ariela Turgeman, had three residents from the Palestinian territories in her car at the time, none of whom had permits to be inside of Israel.

According to the indictment filed by the Israel Police Lachish Area Prosecution Department, Turgeman arrived at the military checkpoint near Shekef, and asked for permission to enter despite not having the correct paperwork.

Upon being told that she could not enter due to the Palestinian territory residents , relatives of her husband, who were in the car with her, Turgeman began to demand that the soldiers stand aside, which they refused to do.

When a car drove through the checkpoint next to her, Turgeman accelerated her vehicle, pushing a soldier out of the way as she did so, in an attempt to pass through while the barrier was raised.

She was caught a short while later, by Kiryat Gat police. Her car was seized, and the Palestinians were returned to the territories.

She has been charged with reckless driving and driving a vehicle with an illegal foreign resident present.

IDF Spokesperson confirmed that the soldier injured by Turgeman's car did not require medical treatment.

The defendant's lawyer is arguing against Turgeman's detention, which has been extended until the end of the proceedings, Ynet reported.

"Every hour of detention puts her health, mental and physical, in danger and is contradictory to the collective legal wisdom," she said.