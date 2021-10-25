The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Woman dies following exorcism, Bedouin religious leader and doctor arrested

The exact nature of the ritual remains unclear, as does the identity of the religious leader, but it is believed that he is related to a "terrorist family."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 11:14
Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes (not pictured) in La Cumbre, Valle September 5, 2012. (photo credit: Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
Gisela Marulanda, 23, who claims to be possessed by spirits, participates in an exorcism ritual performed by Hermes Cifuentes (not pictured) in La Cumbre, Valle September 5, 2012.
(photo credit: Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters)
Three men, including a Bedouin religious leader and a doctor from a medical facility in Israel's South, were arrested Sunday night in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman during an exorcism, Hebrew media reported.
The woman in question was brought to the religious leader, who lives in Tel Sheva and is known for practicing witchcraft after she was feeling unwell. During the exorcism, though, the woman collapsed and died, allegedly due to the religious leader's actions, reports stated.
The exact nature of the ritual remains unclear, as does the identity of the religious leader, but he is believed to have familial connections to terrorism.
The doctor was arrested for allegedly attempting to interfere with the investigation, and the victim's body has been moved to the Abu Kabir Institute for Forensic Medicine.
The victim's husband is also suspected of having been involved, but he maintains his innocence.
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)
"My client does not know what happened other than that he put his wife in treatment to save her life, but unfortunately, she emerged lifeless," his attorney, Moti Yosef, said in a statement, according to N12. 
This is not the first time controversy has emerged from an exorcism ritual in the South.
In April, a prominent Bedouin religious leader in Rahat was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual offenses with a woman who came to him in order to receive an exorcism.
In 2015, a Palestinian was allegedly beaten to death during an exorcism ritual.


Tags crime doctor witchcraft arrest bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Russia relations continue smoothly after Netanyahu - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by