Woman falls into Western Wall shaft, moderately injured

The shaft near the Western Wall where the woman fell into (United Hatzalah)

A woman in her 20s was moderately injured after falling into a shaft near the Western Wall.United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Maor Nachum was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene."Together with an ambulance team from United Hatzalah I treated the woman for her injuries at the scene," said Nachum. "After firefighters extracted her from the shaft, she was transported to the hospital for further care."She was in stable and moderate condition at the time of transport."The Western Wall shafts are located adjacent to the Kotel. There are a series of open staircases leading to excavation sites and tunnels, which are part of the Western Wall complex.