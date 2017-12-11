The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Wonder Woman named Time's top character of the year

Also last week, the American Film Institute named Wonder Woman one of its top 10 films of the year. The movies will be honored at a special AFI luncheon on January 5.

By AMY SPIRO  
DECEMBER 11, 2017 11:28
New trailer for 'Wonder Woman' played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot released (credit: REUTERS)
As news outlets and web sites begin to look back at the year 2017, there's one name that keeps coming up: Wonder Woman. 
The legendary superhero - played by none other than hometown girl Gal Gadot - is still receiving lavish praise months after the film has left theaters.
Time magazine last week named Wonder Woman its No. 1 fictional character of the year in both TV and films.
"Gal Gadot’s superhero - at once a savage warrior and an idealistic naif - packed riveting contradictions and plenty of charisma into her first full-length screen outing," the magazine's editors wrote. "She also powered Wonder Woman to more than $800 million globally, proving just how many people had been waiting for a superhero like her."
Just a couple of days earlier, IMDB, the popular online film and TV database, named Gadot its No. 1 star of 2017. 
"A year ago, few would have guessed that Wonder Woman would become the masterclass on how to make a near-perfect superhero movie," according to the website. "Ascending to the No. 1 position on our Top 10 Stars of 2017 list is the Amazonian Princess who has become queen of all things superhero."
Also last week, the American Film Institute named Wonder Woman one of its top 10 films of the year. The movies will be honored at a special AFI luncheon on January 5
Now, of course, all eyes are turned to the upcoming awards shows, including the Golden Globes, whose nominees will be announced Monday. The Academy Awards nominations will be publicized on January 23.


Tags Gal Gadot Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Wonder Woman Gal Gadot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by