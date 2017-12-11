Wonder Woman named Time's top character of the year

As news outlets and web sites begin to look back at the year 2017, there's one name that keeps coming up: Wonder Woman.
The legendary superhero - played by none other than hometown girl Gal Gadot - is still receiving lavish praise months after the film has left theaters. Time magazine last week named Wonder Woman its No. 1 fictional character of the year in both TV and films. "Gal Gadot’s superhero - at once a savage warrior and an idealistic naif - packed riveting contradictions and plenty of charisma into her first full-length screen outing," the magazine's editors wrote. "She also powered Wonder Woman to more than $800 million globally, proving just how many people had been waiting for a superhero like her."Just a couple of days earlier, IMDB, the popular online film and TV database, named Gadot its No. 1 star of 2017.
"A year ago, few would have guessed that Wonder Woman would become the masterclass on how to make a near-perfect superhero movie," according to the website. "Ascending to the No. 1 position on our Top 10 Stars of 2017 list is the Amazonian Princess who has become queen of all things superhero."
Also last week, the American Film Institute named Wonder Woman one of its top 10 films of the year. The movies will be honored at a special AFI luncheon on January 5.
Now, of course, all eyes are turned to the upcoming awards shows, including the Golden Globes, whose nominees will be announced Monday. The Academy Awards nominations will be publicized on January 23.