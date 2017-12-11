Wonder Woman named Time's top character of the year

"Gal Gadot’s superhero - at once a savage warrior and an idealistic naif - packed riveting contradictions and plenty of charisma into her first full-length screen outing," the magazine's editors wrote. "She also powered Wonder Woman to more than $800 million globally, proving just how many people had been waiting for a superhero like her." Just a couple of days earlier, IMDB, the popular online film and TV database, named The legendary superhero - played by none other than hometown girl Gal Gadot - is still receiving lavish praise months after the film has left theaters.Time magazine last week named Wonder Woman its No. 1 fictional character of the year in both TV and films."Gal Gadot’s superhero - at once a savage warrior and an idealistic naif - packed riveting contradictions and plenty of charisma into her first full-length screen outing," the magazine's editors wrote. "She also powered Wonder Woman to more than $800 million globally, proving just how many people had been waiting for a superhero like her."Just a couple of days earlier, IMDB, the popular online film and TV database, named Gadot its No. 1 star of 2017.

"A year ago, few would have guessed that Wonder Woman would become the masterclass on how to make a near-perfect superhero movie," according to the website. "Ascending to the No. 1 position on our Top 10 Stars of 2017 list is the Amazonian Princess who has become queen of all things superhero."

January 5 . Also last week, the American Film Institute named Wonder Woman one of its top 10 films of the year. The movies will be honored at a special AFI luncheon on

Now, of course, all eyes are turned to the upcoming awards shows, including the Golden Globes, whose nominees will be announced Monday . The Academy Awards nominations will be publicized on January 23 .

