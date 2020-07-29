World Zionist Organization opens LGBTQ+ department

The LGBTQ+ Olim project, which will be run in coordination with the Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, will help new olim and those interested in aliyah to enter Israeli society with services provided by the WZO, the Agudah and other organizations.

The goal of the project is to remove the barriers that may stand in the way of making aliyah for LGBTQ+ people interested in making aliyah. Olim will be able to access accessible information, a platform for questions and answers, WZO uplans around the world, a variety of lectures and other services to allow an easier entry into life in Israel.

Additionally, the WZO organized the Proud Zionism project which called on Youth movements and LGBTQ+ organizations around Israel to submit special and original projects concerning Jewish peoplehood, creating a model society, tolerance, pluralism and a diverse Israeli society. The chosen projects received a grant to carry out the project.

The selected projects include LGBTQ+ History and IGY International Live.

The LGBTQ+ History project plans to use digital media to create an online archive of Jewish and Israeli LGBTQ+ stories in Hebrew.

The IGY International Live project will form leadership groups that bring together LGBTQ+ youth from Israel and LGBTQ+ youth from youth movements in the diaspora.

"Pride Month will also be remembered this year due to the fact that the World Zionist Organization has set out with Zionist activities for the LGBTQ+ community in Israel and the diaspora," said Dror Morag, head of the WZO's Department of Zionist Enterprises. "This pioneering activity strengthens the organization as pluralistic and up to date. I am proud of the activities we created for the first time and especially of the progress of the values of Herzl's exemplary society - equality, pluralism and the prevention of discrimination. Central values in the Declaration of Independence."

