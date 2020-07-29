The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

World Zionist Organization opens LGBTQ+ department

The LGBTQ+ Olim project will help new olim and those interested in aliyah to enter Israeli society.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 29, 2020 14:10
World Zionist Organization establishes LGBTQ+ department (photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
World Zionist Organization establishes LGBTQ+ department
(photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
The World Zionist Organization established a department to work with the LGBTQ+ community on Wednesday, which will work on a variety of subjects including helping LGBTQ+ olim and strengthening ties with communities in the diaspora.
The LGBTQ+ Olim project, which will be run in coordination with the Agudah - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, will help new olim and those interested in aliyah to enter Israeli society with services provided by the WZO, the Agudah and other organizations.
The goal of the project is to remove the barriers that may stand in the way of making aliyah for LGBTQ+ people interested in making aliyah. Olim will be able to access accessible information, a platform for questions and answers, WZO uplans around the world, a variety of lectures and other services to allow an easier entry into life in Israel.
Additionally, the WZO organized the Proud Zionism project which called on Youth movements and LGBTQ+ organizations around Israel to submit special and original projects concerning Jewish peoplehood, creating a model society, tolerance, pluralism and a diverse Israeli society. The chosen projects received a grant to carry out the project.
The selected projects include LGBTQ+ History and IGY International Live.
The LGBTQ+ History project plans to use digital media to create an online archive of Jewish and Israeli LGBTQ+ stories in Hebrew.
The IGY International Live project will form leadership groups that bring together LGBTQ+ youth from Israel and LGBTQ+ youth from youth movements in the diaspora.
"Pride Month will also be remembered this year due to the fact that the World Zionist Organization has set out with Zionist activities for the LGBTQ+ community in Israel and the diaspora," said Dror Morag, head of the WZO's Department of Zionist Enterprises. "This pioneering activity strengthens the organization as pluralistic and up to date. I am proud of the activities we created for the first time and especially of the progress of the values of Herzl's exemplary society - equality, pluralism and the prevention of discrimination. Central values in the Declaration of Independence."
The original announcement about the WZO's intention to establish the new department was made earlier this month.


Tags LGBT World Zionist Organization LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by