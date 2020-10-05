The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Yad Vashem facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic

Some 35% of the Yad Vashem budget comes from the government, but because no budget has been passed, Yad Vashem has only received an advance for less than half of the intended amount.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 12:02
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, accompanied by Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, visit the Hall of Names in Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, March 25, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, accompanied by Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch, visit the Hall of Names in Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem, March 25, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority, known as Yad Vashem, is facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Israel Hayom
Some 35% of the Yad Vashem budget comes from the government, but because no government budget has been passed, Yad Vashem has only received an advance amounting to less than half of the yearly budget it is supposed to receive. 
The pandemic has also caused an 80% drop in Yad Vashem's revenue which makes up approximately 10% of their yearly budget.
Donations to non-profits have been significantly impacted by the pandemic and this has had an effect on Yad Vashem, where over 50% of the budget comes from donations. 
In light of the situation Yad Vashem cut expenses, including cutting salaries of senior staff and postponing new equipment purchases.
These measures were taken in addition to previous measures in which 100 tour guides were put on unpaid leave when the museum closed in March and an additional 107 workers were put on unpaid leave in May. 
"As of now, due to spending cuts, Yad Vashem is operating regularly, constrained only by lockdown regulations," Yad Vashem representatives told Israel Hayom.
"Because of the actions we have taken we will be able to make it through 2020, but if the government does not help Yad Vashem, as it has helped others in the public and private sector, the harm to the institution in 2021 will be unavoidable," the representatives went on to say.
Rossella Tercatin and Deborah Dahan contributed to this report


