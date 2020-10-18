Year after capture, Ron Arad's wife: 'Let's not repeat the same mistakes'

On October 16,1986, IDF combat navigator Ron Arad was taken prisoner by Shiite group Amal, while on a mission over Lebanon. Some 34 years later, his wife, Tami reflected in a Facebook post on the fight to bring him back, to nationalize the efforts to do so, and shared what Ron means to her, and, ultimately, to the Israeli collective. "The first hours of his capture were the most critical," she wrote. "I cried out in anguish and helplessness." IDF forces were held back from going in on a rescue mission during those first hours, a decision that proved critical in charting the course for the rest of his capture.For the first two years, she still received his letters and photographs.
"To this day, I have a hard time looking at them," she wrote, regarding the photographs. "But they served as testimony to the fact that he was still alive, and that was everything."Israel's Yediot Aharonot reported at the time that Israeli intelligence believed Arad was alive, that he had actually been transferred to Tehran, Iran.The letters bore witness to the suffering and torture he was experiencing, "like a caged animal," according to Tami. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });After three years of silence, Ron's family took the cause to the public. A massive effort ensued, but to no avail; he never came home. But Tami said she isn't grim. "The lone success that we can humbly claim is that Ron is a cornerstone of our national consciousness. Perhaps we've succeeded in imprinting his fate in the people's hearts," she wrote. "Maybe we can prevent the mistakes that were made with him from happening again in the future," she concluded.
