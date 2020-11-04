Yesh Atid postpones bill to disperse Knesset

The Yesh Atid-Telem faction announced on Wednesday morning that it was withdrawing its Knesset dispersal bill after failing to draft a majority.If the bill had been brought to a vote and fallen, no Knesset dispersal bill could have been brought for six months.A Yesh Atid-Telem spokesman blamed Blue and White for not drafting a majority."Once again, Blue and White prevented the government from falling and kept Netanyahu in power," the spokesman said.
