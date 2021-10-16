The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Yesh Din: Israelis stone Palestinian home, light brush fire nearby

Yesh Din reported that the incident during which the violence occurred initially involved some 15 Israeli civilians but that the number grew to 30 during the event.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 22:17
Fire started by Israeli extremists near Palestinian village of Burin, October 16, 2021 (photo credit: YESH DIN)
Fire started by Israeli extremists near Palestinian village of Burin, October 16, 2021
(photo credit: YESH DIN)
Masked settlers allegedly attacked a home on the edge of the Palestinian West Bank village of Burin with stones and set fire to a nearby field on Saturday, according to video evidence published by the left-wing organization Yesh Din.
The video showed young men and or older teens with cloth head coverings that covered their faces.
Israeli extremists set fire to a field near the Palestinian village of Burin in the West Bank, October 26, 2021. (Video credit: YESH DIN)
One young man in jeans could be seen setting fire to grassland, while a brush fire rages behind them on the parched hillside.
Another young man in the video could be seen throwing a stone at the direction of a Palestinian home in Burin, which is located in Area B of the West Bank near the Palestinian city of Nablus.
At one point in the video, an Israeli soldier could be seen standing with the group.
Israelis can be seen standing near a fire they started near the Palestinian village of Burin, October 16, 2021 (credit: YESH DIN) Israelis can be seen standing near a fire they started near the Palestinian village of Burin, October 16, 2021 (credit: YESH DIN)
Yesh Din said that the incident initially involved some 15 Israeli civilians but that the number grew to 30.
Palestinians responded by throwing stones and a clash erupted, Yesh Din charged. When the IDF arrived, soldiers threw stun grenades at the Palestinians and did not arrest any of the Israelis, Yesh Din said.
One Palestinian, in his late twenties, was hit in the head by a stone and was treated at the scene. Others were lightly injured, Yesh Din said.
Neither the IDF or the Samaria Regional Council responded to a query about the attack. It occurred amid a heightened focus on violence by settlers and Jewish extremists in the West Bank, either against Palestinians or against Israeli security forces.
On Thursday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted, that he had “directed the IDF to act systematically and without compromise, together with the Shin Bet and police, against any violence: against Palestinians, Jews and, of course, the security forces.
“We will work to cut off the phenomenon with all the means at our disposal,” he pledged.
The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a meeting on the phenomenon last week, with Meretz politicians charging that security forces were assisting the Jewish extremists in executing such violence.
Yesh Din Executive Director Lior Amihai called on Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev to take action.
“How long will we endure this violence being carried out in our names. Gantz, Bar-Lev – this is your responsibility,” Amihai asked.
The Burin attack was the second that Yesh Din brought to light over the weekend.
It also alleged that a group of some 40 Israelis had thrown stones at a Palestinian family that was working their land in the West Bank village of Yasuf on Friday morning.
The attackers assaulted the 50-year-old mother of the family with pepper spray, Yesh Din charged. It added that before fleeing, the attackers also threw stones at the Palestinian family’s car and at another car in the area.
Separately, the IDF and the Border Police reported two cases of Palestinian violence against Israelis.
On Thursday, two Palestinians threw Molotov cocktails at vehicles on Route 60, near Beit Jala in the Gush Etzion Region of the West Bank, at a section of the route known as the tunnel road.
Soldiers fired at the Palestinian suspects, killing one and wounding the other.
Also on Thursday, a Palestinian deliberately ran over a Border Police officer in the area of Kalandia, during an operation in which police and the civil administration officers were evacuating an illegal building. The Border Police officer was moderately injured and was taken to Sha’are Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
Police at the scene fired at the 22-year Palestinian attacker as he fled. They arrested him after his vehicle hit a wall.
Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.


