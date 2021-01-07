Yesha Council head: Capitol riot shows I was right about Trump

Yesha Council head David Elhayani is not among those on the right who are soul-searching in the aftermath of the Wednesday US Capitol riot."What we saw yesterday in Washington, with the behavior of the US president, it was precisely this kind of behavior that I had feared," Elhyani told The Jerusalem Post. Earlier this year Elhayani was pilloried on the right for his oral attacks on US President Donald Trump, stating that he was not "a friend of Israel."The tall politician who simultaneously serves as the head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council held his ground. On Thursday he explained that he had always feared what kind of steps an unchecked Trump could take.Elhayani's issue with Trump had been his support for a Palestinian state and Elhayani's fear that had Trump secured a second term, he would not have had any obligations to the voters and could renege on pledges to support Israel."During his second term, he could have taken drastic steps that were not in Israel interest, such as the creation off a Palestinian terror state," Elhayani said.
"His behavior yesterday showed that this was correct," he added.Nor was he worried about any boomerang effect against Trump's policies in support of the settlements, noting that had existed at the declaratory level only."He didn't do anything for the settlements. So they said that the settlements were legal, but what happened from that," Elhayani added.He noted that under the radar the US had asked for restrictions on building and planing, including limiting the amount of times the Higher Planing Council for Judea and Samaria convened to four times a year.He noted in particular that there was a drop in the number of settler housing starts, despite the large number of plans that were approved during the Trump years, Elyahani was equally non plussed by Trump's relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem, noting that almost no one else followed their example and as such, the international community had still not recognize that Jerusalem was Israel's capital."So how was this a supportive administration?," he asked.Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman, who was among those settler leaders who had publicly prayed for Trump to win on November 3, said he opposed the affront to democracy. He did not believe, however, that Wednesday's events changed the fact that Trump had been supportive to Judea and Samaria. The steps he took in favor of the settlements were reflective of the larger support that exists within the United States for Israel and for Judea and Samaria, Neeman said.