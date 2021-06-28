Yeshiva teacher arrested for sexually assaulting minors

A Yeshiva teacher from central Israel has been arrested for allegedly sexually extorting minors through an online texting app, the Israel Police spokesperson unit reported on Sunday. The suspect allegedly approached the minors on various occasions via the "HANGOUTS" app. In these interactions, the suspect introduced himself as a peer of their age and then asked for images and videos of a sexual nature — often in exchange for money, while threatening to reveal the media he already had on other sites if they did not comply. The suspect was arrested on June 16 as part of an undercover operation that is aimed at protecting children from online abuse. As part of the investigation, the police gathered evidence and witness statements from the victims and others who were involved.
