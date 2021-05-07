The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yitzhak Arad, Holocaust survivor, freedom fighter, historian dies at 95

“I, who witnessed the Holocaust, and saw how helpless we were – the most important thing was to establish a Jewish state that would be independent."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 7, 2021 14:27
Yitzhak Arad (1926-2021). (photo credit: MARTIN SCHULER)
Yitzhak Arad (1926-2021).
(photo credit: MARTIN SCHULER)
Yitzhak Arad, the former chairman of Yad Vashem, former chief educational officer in the IDF, Holocaust survivor, and historian, passed away at 95-years-old on Thursday. 
Arad was born in Poland in 1926 and was part of Zionist youth movements, while he studied at Jewish schools. During World War II, Arad worked in an ammunition depot, where he smuggled weapons and helped establish the Warsaw Ghetto's underground. 
He later escaped into the forest and joined the Soviet partisans. He fought alongside the resistance's guerrilla fighters until the end of the war and was awarded a first-degree partisan badge. 
“When I was in the ghetto, and when I was fighting with the partisans, I had just one dream – to reach the land of Israel when the war would end,” Arad said in The International March of the Living's ‘Salute to Israel’s 73rd Birthday’ online celebration last month. 
His dream came true; on December 14, 1945, Arad, together with 251 other immigrants, departed from Genoa, Italy, on the “Hannah Senesh.” The small ship landed on the beaches of Nahariya on December 25. 
Arad joined the Palmach, the elite fighting force of the Haganah in pre-state Israel, and became a member of the Harel Brigade, which fought in Jerusalem during Israel’s War of Independence. Arad remained in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), becoming battalion commander, and eventually became chief educational officer in the IDF, rising to the rank of brigadier-general. 
After completing his army service, Arad was appointed chairman of the directorate of Yad Vashem and served with distinction in that position for 21 years. A scholar of the Holocaust, he has written numerous academic articles and books on the subject.
"We know it is the nature of the world that a day comes and a person leaves us, but this fact does not ease the sadness when a hero like Yitzhak Arad leaves us. Arad belongs to a disappearing generation, a generation of survivors, partisans, IDF fighters, memorial fighters and any farewell to a Holocaust survivor is a reminder that now the work of remembrance is even more so on our shoulders," Ronen Plot, acting chairman of Yad Vashem praised Arad's bravery and strength.
Arad epitomized a generation of Holocaust survivors who made their way to the land of Israel, helped build the state, and in the process, built themselves.
"A noble man died, a partisan Jew by nature, honest and upright from the Warsaw ghetto to the chairman of Yad Vashem for 21 years. In this framework he worked hard to commemorate the Holocaust..." Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, Chairman of the Yad Vashem Council expressed his condolences over Arad's death. 
As a historian part of Arad's work to commemorate the Holocaust, he lectured on Jewish history at Tel Aviv University and was a visiting professor at Yeshiva University in New York during his academic career. He authored several books including the award winning "History of the Holocaust: The Soviet Union and the Annexed Territories" and "Holocaust in the Soviet Union." His last book, "It Happened on Our Planet: Morality and Existential Dilemmas Among Jews in the Reality of the Holocaust," was published just a year ago. 
"[Arad] embodied many aspects of the Jewish people's life: life that began in Poland, during the Holocaust he joined the partisans, then immigrated to Israel, fought in the War of Independence, served in the IDF, retired and then served as chairman of Yad Vashem. A person I learned a lot from and together we embroidered a lot of dreams. " Avner Shalev, former chairman of Yad Vashem recalled.
Arad is survived by three children, eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren, all of whom live in Israel. 
His funeral took place on Friday. 
“I, who witnessed the Holocaust, and saw how helpless we were –  the most important thing was to establish a Jewish state that would be independent,” Arad told the ‘Salute to Israel’s 73rd Birthday’ online forum. “We are one people with one history and should strive for one future.”
Arad certainly spent his life fighting for the future of the Jewish state.


Tags Holocaust Yad Vashem world war ii
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by