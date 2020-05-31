Yoav Gallant: If we close schools, kids will infect others elsewhere

In the wake of concerns over a second coronavirus wave, Education Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) spoke with Israel's Kan Bet Radio on the ministry's decision to let the education system continue operating despite the many new coronavirus cases found in school staff and student bodies."The solution of laterally closing the entire system – in the opinion of everyone who participated in discussions yesterday – is not good," Gallant told Kan Bet. "If we do that, young kits may infect people in other places." Over 120 people, including students and staff, from the Gymnasia Rehavia school in Jerusalem tested positive for coronavirus throughout the holiday and weekend, forcing the school to close its doors and return to distance learning online. The Education Ministry received harsh criticism from the Israeli public, many of which claimed that it was a sign that schools had opened up too early."Naturally, there are glitches," Gallant said in defense. "I assume we will overcome them. All in all, we are getting over the virus better than others. On the one hand, we are preparing for [various] scenarios, on the other hand, we have to continue our routine."Gallant clarified that there is a difference between the entire being country being open but the education system closing and the entire country being closed, including the education system, as was the case during the peak of the coronavirus crisis in Israel."School should be the place in which you convey the message and try to keep things in line," Gallant explained.He explained that his preferred strategy is giving freedom on the subject to local authorities. "I trust the discretion of the school principals," he said. "I am cooperating with local and regional authorities, and I am sure it will bring results."
Maariv Online contributed to this report.
