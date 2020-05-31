The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yoav Gallant: If we close schools, kids will infect others elsewhere

Education Minister Yoav Gallant decided to keep schools open despite the spike in coronavirus cases found among students and staff alike.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 31, 2020 09:40
YOAV GALLANT: The Iranians are the most significant and dangerous threat to Israel and the entire Western world. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
YOAV GALLANT: The Iranians are the most significant and dangerous threat to Israel and the entire Western world.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In the wake of concerns over a second coronavirus wave, Education Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) spoke with Israel's Kan Bet Radio on the ministry's decision to let the education system continue operating despite the many new coronavirus cases found in school staff and student bodies.
"The solution of laterally closing the entire system – in the opinion of everyone who participated in discussions yesterday – is not good," Gallant told Kan Bet. "If we do that, young kits may infect people in other places."
Over 120 people, including students and staff, from the Gymnasia Rehavia school in Jerusalem tested positive for coronavirus throughout the holiday and weekend, forcing the school to close its doors and return to distance learning online. The Education Ministry received harsh criticism from the Israeli public, many of which claimed that it was a sign that schools had opened up too early.
"Naturally, there are glitches," Gallant said in defense. "I assume we will overcome them. All in all, we are getting over the virus better than others. On the one hand, we are preparing for [various] scenarios, on the other hand, we have to continue our routine."
Gallant clarified that there is a difference between the entire being country being open but the education system closing and the entire country being closed, including the education system, as was the case during the peak of the coronavirus crisis in Israel.
"School should be the place in which you convey the message and try to keep things in line," Gallant explained.
He explained that his preferred strategy is giving freedom on the subject to local authorities. "I trust the discretion of the school principals," he said. "I am cooperating with local and regional authorities, and I am sure it will bring results."

Maariv Online contributed to this report.


Tags education ministry Yoav Gallant Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For annexation to work it needs clarity and preparedness By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Eli Kavon President Truman was not a saint By ELI KAVON
Gil Troy Save Conservative Judaism, not Preservative Judaism By GIL TROY
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by