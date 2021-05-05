Yuval Bronshtein appointed chairman of Aura Smart Air

Former Azrieli Group director-general, Yuval Bronshtein, has been appointed as the chairman of the Aura Smart Air start-up, which develops air purification technologies that are helping fight the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced on Tuesday.
Copper HEPA filters distinguish themselves by trapping and killing the virus, whereas the normal HEPA filters only capture the virus. Copper is well known for eliminating bacteria and viruses by weakening their protein structure in addition to inhibiting their ability to reproduce.
Originally tested at Sheba Medical Center, where it is still in use today, the system was found to be more than 99.9% effective in disinfecting indoor air from bacteria, viruses, fungi, and molds and catching particles that can cause sickness.Tara Kavaler/The Media Line contributed to this report.
Aura Smart Air was founded by Aviad and Eldar Shnaiderman.
The start-up has helped set up air purification systems in transport companies and businesses around the world, from banks and karaoke bars in Japan to tourist buses in the United Kingdom.
The air purification system obliterates coronavirus using two patented methods: a Sterionizer and a copper laced high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. In addition, it cleans the air using ultraviolet C (UVC) light.
The Sterionizer is an updated ionizer, as the older models can cause serious health problems such as lung damage. An ionizer works by distributing positive and negative ions into the air, which starts a process that destroys the sickness-causing protein constructions of viruses, such as the coronavirus and influenza.
