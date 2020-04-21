The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
ZAKA calls on public to stay in contact with elderly and lonely

On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the decaying body of an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor was found in her Beersheba home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 21, 2020 10:32
ZAKA first responders Yossi Frankel (right) and Benzi Oring with one of the organization’s emergency vehicles (photo credit: SAM SOKOL)
ZAKA first responders Yossi Frankel (right) and Benzi Oring with one of the organization’s emergency vehicles
(photo credit: SAM SOKOL)
On Holocaust Remembrance Day, ZAKA Search and Rescue called on the public to call the elderly and lonely every day to check-up on them, after multiple elderly Israelis were found dead in their homes.
On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the decaying body of an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor was found in her Beersheba home after she fell and died on the eve of Passover over a week beforehand.
In Petah Tikva, ZAKA volunteers were called to an apartment where a woman suffering from mental illness was trying to comfort and feed her 70-year-old mother who had passed away over a week before.
"We, the ZAKA volunteers, say enough! No more!" said ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. "This is a ticking time bomb. The elderly and those living alone are so vulnerable, especially at this time. Just one call a day could save a life. Now, with the government decision that those aged 67 and above must continue to stay at home to stay safe from possible infection with coronavirus, they are facing continued isolation, with no visitors allowed."
Those who would benefit from regular contact or know someone who would benefit from regular contact can share their contact details with ZAKA and a volunteer will make daily phone calls to keep in touch. Volunteers are available even for those who don't speak Hebrew. "We will ensure that they are not forgotten," said Meshi-Zahav.
ZAKA volunteers have handled 35 incidents so far in 2020 in which those living alone have died alone. In 2019, 130 people died alone.
Those interested in sharing contact details with ZAKA can fill out this form.


