The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israeli Food

Discover the Israeli bakery deep in the heart of a US-Danish community

A taste of Israel in a Solvang bakery.

By GEORGE MEDOVOY  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 22:31
LEYLA WILLIAMS bakes challot for Shabbat in Solvang. (photo credit: GEORGE MEDOVOY)
LEYLA WILLIAMS bakes challot for Shabbat in Solvang.
(photo credit: GEORGE MEDOVOY)
SOLVANG, California – Being in Solvang, the charming Danish-themed town in Central California’s Santa Ynez Valley, is like being magically transported to Denmark.
There are buildings with classic Danish design, Danish flags flying next to the Stars and Stripes, and shops serving aebleskiver, a favorite Danish pastry. Indeed, Solvang has every reason to be called the Danish capital of America.
The town, located about 33 miles north of Santa Barbara, and founded by Danish immigrants in 1911, draws visitors who detour off Highway 101 between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
So imagine my surprise on a recent visit when I discovered a coffee house-pastry shop with a Hebrew insignia on the menu, braided challot ready for Shabbat, and a link to a baker in the Jerusalem suburb of Ein Kerem.
Welcome to the Good Seed Coffee Boutique, where Leyla Williams is likely kneading dough for her delicious breads in tandem with her husband, Brad, a coffee specialist – much like a wine sommelier – who is known as a Q Grader and is the roaster.
Filled with boundless enthusiasm for bread-making, Williams stresses the “4,000-year-old tradition” of bread and blessing, which in her words, is “so core to our [Jewish] heritage.”
“Even when you land at Ben-Gurion Airport,” she says, “the thing that you see as you are exiting the ramp before you get to your luggage says ‘We bless your coming.’ There’s such a deep heritage of blessing, and the bread goes with it.”
Williams’s breads open up a whole new world of styles and tastes. What makes it all so special, she says, is that “you’re always working with a living culture.”
That living culture is a fermented sourdough starter – the ingredient that makes the bread rise – which in her case comes from Israel. “So, essentially, every single loaf of bread I make,” Williams says, “comes from Israel, which is really cool.”
The starter was supplied by Erez Garini, an Ein Kerem bread-maker who one day walked into the Good Seed Coffee Boutique with his family while on a visit to California. Williams heard their Hebrew, which for her is “pretty much like a magnet for me, because if I hear Hebrew, I go over and start talking.”
Since that first meeting, Garini and Williams have combined their creativity, in both Solvang and in Israel, to enrich what she calls their “primitive craft” with out-of-the-box thinking, where the important thing is to listen to the bread.
Garini used to operate a bakery on Moshav Bnei Dror near Netanya, but he has since moved to Ein Kerem, where he bakes bread from home and gives small workshops for groups of no more than seven participants. His Instagram site is @the_breadtree.
GARINI LIKES to keep the groups small, explaining that there is “a lot of sensitivity in the art of making bread, and I would like to give all my attention or as much as possible to the people that come and want to learn.”
Captivated by a love of bread-making since before his army service, Garini is “fascinated by the magic of it because it’s real magic knowing that you mix water and flour and something happens.”
That magic produces sourdough – a culture of bacteria and yeast living in harmony inside flour and water. “This combination,” Garini says, “makes magic. It allows bread or what I consider to be good bread to be what it is.” If this culture is properly taken care of, it will “reproduce and grow and will be happier, like every other culture basically.”
Commercial breads bought in the store, Garini explains, are made out of commercial yeast, which is “not bad, but what they usually do is they make the bread rise way quicker, and so you don’t get a lot of the deep flavor that you can get when you let the dough rest for a longer time, sometimes even days if you want.”
Then there are the ancient grains, or grains that have not been genetically modified, which both Garini and Williams prefer. The breads are also very moist because of “high hydration.”
Williams’s adventurous approach to bread-making, where unusual ingredients are added to the mix, reflects the influence of Garini, who notes that when you work as a baker, “usually you get to do the same thing over and over again, which has its good parts, but you want to make life more interesting and be creative as much as possible.”
Most of the loaves Williams spread out on a table had a heavy, rich color with crusts that were very robust in appearance, like her hard red and hard white made from organic heritage grains. These included spelt and einkorn breads, which come with what she described as “a mellow, friendly taste.”
A variety of ancient heritage rye breads, such as semi-rye made with walnuts, as well as 100% rye with either pecans and tart cherries or whole rye berries, was based on a recipe Garini contributed.
Then there was a very interesting espresso ganache loaf made with hard-red heritage grains and single-origin Kenya espresso, which Brad had roasted, along with 73% Valrhona cacao mixed with real vanilla bean and high-grade maple syrup. I tasted a slice of this bread with a spread of salted, organic, cultured butter and found it to be magnificently rich in coffee flavor.
“THIS BREAD is special,” Williams said, “because it brings our two crafts together – my husband as a coffee roaster and me as a sourdough baker.”
Williams’ classic Yemenite-Jewish kubana bread, based on Garini’s recipe, is savory and tasty with nigella seeds and samna, and a smoked cultured butter, which was spread all over the work surface and on top of the dough.
Just the samna alone takes a month to make. Needless to say, the process is very involved. Williams smokes a jar with an olive branch for 24 hours and then roasts and grinds fenugreek seed to add to the butter that she clarifies and seals for half a month to get a rich flavor.
She shapes this three-day, slow-fermented sourdough loaf into rolled sections, which makes it easy to break apart by hand. Like the kubana bread, Williams’ challot are also topped with butter rather than the more traditional egg yolk.
One of my favorite breads of the day was an oval-shaped loaf, which again reflected Garini’s interest in developing new and different bread ingredients – in this case a combination of miso, nori seaweed, and green onion. Williams served this wonderful bread with tasty mozzarella cheese, basil and heirloom tomatoes. The only thing missing, I thought, was a glass of fruity wine!
Williams was born in the United States, but she lived in Iran until the age of four, when she and her parents returned to the US. Her mother is American and her father is Iranian. Recognizing “the tremors of the [coming] revolution,” the family left for the United States.
Williams visits Israel twice a year, and for her next visit, planned for this March, she hopes to take along a childhood friend who has never visited the country and who was recently diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer.
Williams is raising money to finance this trip by donating profits from all the bread she makes from January 1-March 10, in addition to money from a sourdough workshop and a GoFundMe project (“Fundraiser by Leyla Williams: Unicorn in Israel”).
Williams, who has two California teaching credentials, has taught subjects ranging from English to Bible and, of course, bread.
A sign outside the Solvang shop announces the Good Seed Coffee Boutique, while the specific name of the bakery, Rewards of Life, is shown on the menu with the Hebrew letters gimmel and het.
As Williams explains, “The gimmel represents the camel. On the [ancient] spice trail, the camel would bring the wealth or the rewards. The het, which covers the camel in the logo, is the picture of life, like when we say ‘l’chayim [to life].’”
For more details, visit goodseedcoffeeboutique.com. The shop is located at 1607 Mission Dr. in Solvang.


Tags California bakery bread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli who returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by