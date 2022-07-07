EU envoy warns against largest IDF eviction of Palestinians in decades

The IDF may be poised to carry out the largest eviction of Palestinians in decades, warned European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff on Thursday as he visited some of the 11 endangered West Bank South Hebron Hills herding communities.

“It cannot be that these people are left homeless and displaced,” Burgsdorff told reporters as he stood on a sandy road on the edge of a hill, in the hamlet of Khallet Athaba.

Israel’s High Court of Justice had ruled in May that the army could evict more than 1,000 Palestinians who live in scattered small herding villages in an IDF training area known as Firing Zone 918.

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

If that were to happen, Burgsdorff said, “it would be the strongest mass eviction in decades of Palestinians from an area of their residence.

“Israel has the obligation to ensure security, safety, and the livelihood of the people,” he added.

European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff in the south Hebron Hills, July 7, 2022 (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

Palestinians had argued that they herded their sheep in this area since before Israel captured it from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The court, however, found that there was insufficient evidence of their presence on the sparse hilltops and valleys prior to the 1980 firing zone declaration.

Already in May, the Civil Administration demolished 18 structures in the Firing Zone 918, known to Palestinians as Masafer Yatta. Some seven tents erected in the area of the demolitions were also demolished in June.

“Israel has the obligation to ensure security, safety, and the livelihood of the [Palestinian] people." EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff

According to the United Nations, which, like the EU has supported the Palestinians facing eviction, demolition orders were issued in June “for all seven homes and most livelihood structures in Khirbet at Tabban.”

That same month, the UN said, “Israeli forces went house to house in most communities to photograph residents’ faces and identification documents, raising fear among residents of increased restrictions on movement.”

This month, the IDF is carrying out live-fire training exercises in Firing Zone 918. On Wednesday, Palestinians charged, an IDF bullet hit the roof of a small stucco home in Khallet Athaba.

Burgsdorff visited with the family and climbed on the roof of the home, to survey the site of the bullet.

Once he had climbed down, he told reporters that the IDF had a responsibility to ensure the safety of the people living in Masafer Yatta.

Burgsdorff said that the IDF’s need for a training ground did not justify the eviction of over 1,000 people.

“The mere fact of establishing the firing zone or carrying out military exercise and training in that area can not be considered to be an imperative military reason under international law to expel or evict the population,” Burgsdorff said.

The EU in general, he said, is committed to helping Palestinians in Area C of the West Bank, and has spent over one million euros in the last years to build them schools and health clinics and to help water and animal feed.

“We will continue to provide humanitarian aid and we will continue to insist that said delivery has to be continued unimpeded,” he said.

MK Mossi Raz on Thursday weighed in on the allegations that an IDF bullet had hit a home in Khallet Athaba.

He called on Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) to halt the military training and dismissed the IDF contention that the bullet was not connected to that training.

For the past two weeks, a military exercise has been taking place in the area of ​​Safar Yatta, where a fire area of ​​918 was declared. Activists and residents in the area report that the inspection carried out by the IDF is superficial and that it is likely that the bullet did indeed come from IDF fire in the area.

The IDF had promised that it would ensure the safety of Masafer Yatta residents, Raz said.

Over 1,000 people in Masafer Yatta were already living under threat of eviction, Raz said. “Now they are forced to live under threat of gunfire without leaving their homes,” he added.