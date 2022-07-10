The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ruling by Israeli court recognizes online marriages as valid

Hundreds of couples got married in Utah through Zoom about a year and a half ago and waited for a legal decision on the issue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 14:10
The Central District Court ruled on Sunday that the state will be required to register Israeli marriages that have been performed abroad - even without leaving Israel's borders, according to Kan news.

Hundreds of couples got married in Utah through zoom about a year and a half ago and waited for a legal decision on the issue, the couples in question included Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and his husband Harel Skaat.

About a year and a half ago, the Population Authority registered three couples who married at the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns in a civil marriage in the state of Utah, United States, through Zoom, without leaving the country.

Following the publication, then-Interior Minister Aryeh Deri instructed to freeze the procedure while declaring that he would not allow it.

The current Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also chose not to interfere with the decision and referred to the position of legal entities that decided to defend the position of former Minister Deri.

Judge Efrat Fink criticized the Population Authority, stating that "failure to leave the territory of the State of Israel to perform the ceremony does not constitute an obvious unwillingness, which establishes an obligation to examine the marriage certificate presented. Thus bringing about the conclusion of the inquiry and the registration of the marriage in the registry."

Comments

Hiddush’s CEO, Rabbi Adv. Uri Regev commented that "Utah online marriage is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of Israeli couples who are either unable to marry in Israel due to the Orthodox Rabbinate's monopoly on the marriage of all Jews in Israel or who are unwilling to marry through the Rabbinate for reasons of conscience."

"Utah online marriage is an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of Israeli couples who are either unable to marry in Israel due to the Orthodox Rabbinate's monopoly on the marriage of all Jews in Israel or who are unwilling to marry through the Rabbinate for reasons of conscience."

Rabbi Adv. Uri Regev

Rabbi Adv. Uri Regev

MK Avi Maoz of the Religious Zionist Party also reacted to the decision, saying that "The judges of the court ignore the policy that has been practiced in the State of Israel for decades. It cannot be that the judges in the State of Israel will undermine the Jewish state and carry out a silent coup in order to make the State of Israel a state for all its citizens. This will soon be repaired."

MK Yurai Lahav Herzno of the Yesh Atid party stated that "We have won. We welcome an important and just ruling that determines the obvious - a couple who married abroad (also through Zoom) - will be recognized as married in Israel as well. I call on the state not to appeal the ruling."



Tags Israel rabbinate marriage LGBTQ+
