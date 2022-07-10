The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
‘This is Biden’s last chance to stop Iran from getting the bomb’

“All the talk of bringing Israel and Saudi Arabia closer is very nice, but the Iran nuclear threat is the only real game in town now,” former minister Yuval Steinitz argued.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 10, 2022 19:01
Portrait of former Israeli Minister of Energy and Likud MK Yuval Steinitz in Jerusalem on October 05, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
US President Joe Biden should use his visit to the region this week to ensure Iran knows there is a credible US military threat if it continues advancing its nuclear program, Likud MK Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday.

Steinitz, who as strategic affairs and intelligence minister coordinated Israel's talks with the P5+1 as they engaged in nuclear negotiations with Iran in 2013-2015, expressed concerns that Iran advanced its nuclear program significantly farther than ever before in the past year because it no longer felt threatened by the US, and that Washington-backed air defense coordination between Israel and Gulf States is no replacement.

“The whole visit is only worthwhile if it gets one result: A US military threat to Iran,” Steinitz said. “That is what we have been missing in the past year, which allowed Iran, for the first time, to race to the bomb.”

Steinitz expressed concern about Biden’s opinion article in Saturday’s Washington Post, in which the president wrote: “My administration will continue to increase diplomatic and economic pressure until Iran is ready to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, as I remain prepared to do.” It mentions “diplomatic and economic pressure,” but not military, Steinitz pointed out.

Before Iran entered negotiations with world powers in 2013, it enriched uranium to 20% purity; while the agreement was in place in 2015-2018, it did not pass 3.5% enrichment limit stipulated by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters) MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters)

After the US under former president Donald Trump left the deal, in 2018, Iran violated the JCPOA, returning to 20% enrichment. Last year, Iran announced that it would enrich uranium to 60%, thought to be the closest any state without nuclear weapons has gotten to a bomb, which requires enrichment to 90% purity.

Iran has also increased the number of advanced centrifuges in use and, last month, disabled International Atomic Energy Agency monitoring cameras at nuclear sites.

“You need the US military threat in order to keep the Iranians at bay”

Yuval Steinitz

“The only new factor here is that for the first time in last 2.5 decades, they believe that the US military threat doesn’t exist anymore,” Steinitz argued, saying that the credibility of such a threat is an even more important factor than whether or not there is a nuclear agreement. “You need the US military threat in order to keep the Iranians at bay.”

Iran could get a nuclear bomb in as little as six months, he said: “This is the last call for President Biden.”

The American-backed Middle East Air Defense alliance discussions involving Israel and Gulf States will be meaningless if Iran is allowed to get a nuclear weapon, Steinitz said.

“All the talk of bringing Israel and Saudi Arabia closer and maybe our planes will be able to fly over their airspace on the way to India – that’s all very nice, but if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, it will overshadow all the steps of bringing countries closer together. This is the only real game in town now,” he stated.

What happens if Iran go's nuclear?

“If Iran gets the bomb, many will break up the alliance and align themselves with Iran,” he predicted. “Israel will be under an existential threat…Iran already has missiles that can deliver nuclear warheads to Europe…If Iran goes nuclear, other countries in the vicinity will follow immediately, like Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt. It will be end of the nonproliferation regime.”

Steinitz clarified that he is not questioning that Biden supports Israel and its right to defend itself. He recounted meeting Biden in the Senate in the early aughts, when he was Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense chairman and the now-president was chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. Biden greeting Steinitz by saying: “First thing I want to tell you is I define myself as a devoted Zionist.”

He also said that this is not a partisan argument that only Republicans can keep Iran from getting the bomb. Steinitz argued that during the tenure of former US president Barack Obama – a democrat – Iran felt deterred enough to not pass 20% enrichment and pointing to American aircraft carriers in the Gulf and the surge in Afghanistan as possible reasons for that.

Even if Iran returns to the JCPOA, the US has to have a “big enough stick” for Iran to comply with it, Steinitz said. “That was true under [former presidents] Bush, Obama, and Trump, and it is true and crucial now.”

“This is the responsibility of the US and Biden,” Steinitz said. “Iran is on the 40th kilometer of the marathon; there are only 2 km left. The only way to stop them now is to revive the Obama-Biden era credible military threat.” 

Steinitz announced last week that after 23 years in the Knesset, he would not be running in the election in November.

In addition to strategic affairs minister and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense chairman, Steinitz has been Israel’s finance minister – instituting the two-year budget and bringing Israel into the OECD – and energy minister – formulating the framework for gas exploration, taxation and exportation of natural gas in Israel’s economic waters. Steinitz has a PhD in philosophy, and was a professor at University of Haifa before entering politics; once a Peace Now activist, he became disillusioned by the terrorism that followed the Oslo Accords and joined Likud.



