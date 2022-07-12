Make-A-Wish, Disney partner to help kids in Israel

Internationally-renowned charity “Make-A-Wish” has partnered with Disney to raise money for Israel’s critically-ill youth by partnering with Israeli clothing retailer FOX and selling bracelets – of which 100% of profits will go to sick children across Israel.

The "MickyWish" bracelet, made with the specific intent of raising money for children being cared for by Make-A-Wish, is being sold online and at “Terminal X” shops across Israel for NIS 19.9.

"There is nothing that warms my heart more than to see the abundance of people all over the county buying this beautiful item and knowing that wishes will come true as a result," said Denise Bar-Aharon, Founder and CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel.

A call to action

Along with the production of the bracelet and partnerships with globally-recognized brand Disney, Make-A-Wish went the extra mile to generate money for Israel’s sick children – going as far as to produce a commercial to be broadcast across Israeli televisions and Cinema City locations.

Noa Kirel in her visit to Safra Children's Hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

The commercial featured singer and Make-A-Wish Ambassador Noa Kirel, athlete Yuval Shamla, actor Dvir Benedek, entertainer Lior Kalfon and other Make-A-Wish board members, all of whom donated their time to help the charity. In the commercial, the Israeli celebrities are shown bringing Alma – a critically-ill Israeli child who Make-A-Wish helps in real life – to the moon, which is in the spirit of how Make-A-Wish will make these children’s wishes come true, no matter how farfetched.

To hear more about Make-A-Wish and how you can get involved, go to makeawishisrael.org.il or call (972) 547-007-066. To purchase the bracelet today, visit TerminalX's website.