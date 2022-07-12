The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Make-A-Wish, Disney partner to help kids in Israel

The "MickyWish" bracelet, made with the specific intent of raising money for children being cared for by Make-A-Wish, is being sold online and at “Terminal X” shops across Israel for NIS 19.9.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 12, 2022 03:02
Poster detailing the collaboration between Make-A-Wish, Disney, FOX apparel, and others. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Poster detailing the collaboration between Make-A-Wish, Disney, FOX apparel, and others.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Internationally-renowned charity “Make-A-Wish” has partnered with Disney to raise money for Israel’s critically-ill youth by partnering with Israeli clothing retailer FOX and selling bracelets – of which 100% of profits will go to sick children across Israel.

The "MickyWish" bracelet, made with the specific intent of raising money for children being cared for by Make-A-Wish, is being sold online and at “Terminal X” shops across Israel for NIS 19.9.

"There is nothing that warms my heart more than to see the abundance of people all over the county buying this beautiful item and knowing that wishes will come true as a result," said Denise Bar-Aharon, Founder and CEO of Make-A-Wish Israel.

A call to action

Along with the production of the bracelet and partnerships with globally-recognized brand Disney, Make-A-Wish went the extra mile to generate money for Israel’s sick children – going as far as to produce a commercial to be broadcast across Israeli televisions and Cinema City locations. 

Noa Kirel in her visit to Safra Children's Hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER) Noa Kirel in her visit to Safra Children's Hospital (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

The commercial featured singer and Make-A-Wish Ambassador Noa Kirel, athlete Yuval Shamla, actor Dvir Benedek, entertainer Lior Kalfon and other Make-A-Wish board members, all of whom donated their time to help the charity. In the commercial, the Israeli celebrities are shown bringing Alma – a critically-ill Israeli child who Make-A-Wish helps in real life – to the moon, which is in the spirit of how Make-A-Wish will make these children’s wishes come true, no matter how farfetched. 

To hear more about Make-A-Wish and how you can get involved, go to makeawishisrael.org.il or call (972) 547-007-066. To purchase the bracelet today, visit TerminalX's website.



Tags children Charity illness
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
4

Gantz reveals 'unusual' Iranian military activity in the Red Sea

Satellite images of four Iranian military ships spotted in the Red Sea, shown by Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on July 5, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by