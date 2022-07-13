The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Herzog to Biden: This is your journey of peace

"This trip, Mr. President, is your journey of peace from Israel to Saudi Arabia, from the Holy Land to the Hejaz," said Herzog to Biden.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 13, 2022 15:53

Updated: JULY 13, 2022 16:07
President Isaac Herzog speaks to US President Joe Biden as he lands for a three-day visit, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
President Isaac Herzog speaks to US President Joe Biden as he lands for a three-day visit, at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed US President Joe Biden to Israel at Ben-Gurion Airport on Wednesday afternoon, saying that the president's trip is a "journey of peace" and "historical because it expresses the unbreakable bond" between Israel and the US.

"The people of Israel welcome you to the Holy Land with open arms and joyous hearts, as Joseph son of Jacob who sought out his brothers. Here, Mr. President, you are truly amongst family. Like the biblical Joseph, you are both a visionary and a leader, committed to advancing the United States of America, the Middle East, the world at large, and the State of Israel," said Herzog.

"This historic visit reflects the deep partnership our nations share: a partnership rooted in our shared commitment to democracy, justice, and freedom, tolerance, security, and peace," added Herzog.

"In this visit, you will discuss the security challenges emanating directly from Iran and its proxies, threatening Israel and its neighbors and endangering our region. Your first trip here in 1973, was just a few weeks before a terrible war broke out," added the Israeli president. "Today, winds of peace are blowing from North Africa across the Mediterranean to the Gulf. This trip, Mr. President, is your journey of peace from Israel to Saudi Arabia, from the Holy Land to the Hejaz."



Israel saudi arabia isaac herzog Joe Biden
