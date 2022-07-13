Biden's visit: Not much enthusiasm in Jerusalem for president's trip

Between frustration over his politics and the logistical nightmare his visit is causing, President Joe Biden's arrival in Israel was a divisive topic in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

The president’s trip has resulted in the closure of several main roads throughout Jerusalem as well as the deployment of 16,000 police officers to protect him. As such, commuters have been forced to take alternate routes to get around the city, adding a significant amount of traffic to their daily commute.

“What has he done for the State of Israel that he thinks he needs to come?” Anonymous Jerusalemite

A man in his mid-fifties, who wished to remain anonymous, described Biden as a fool and said that many of the people he knows view the president the same way. “What has he done for the State of Israel that he thinks he needs to come?” he asked rhetorically.

With respect to the road closures and massive police force deployed for the president, the man said that Biden should have “stayed in his basement,” but that the security measures in place for him would be the same for any visiting head of state and are therefore not objectionable.

Biden's visit is "not worth it"

Yehiel, raised in Israel by an American mother, thought differently. “If something gets to the point where it requires 16,000 police officers, it’s not worth it,” he shared. This is especially true for Biden’s visit, according to Yehiel, because the president “is a poser at best. His visit is just for show. I don't think there's much good that he can do for Israel.”

Rony Eichner, an oleh from Mexico, said he doesn’t really have a position on Biden but that “it’s okay for the president of the United States to come to Israel to have a diplomatic relationship” with America’s ally in the Middle East.

Eichner added that, while he does not believe the president supports Israel, it is crucial for the country to maintain its connection with the US. “It’s important to keep this connection for future problematic situations. The connection allows the two countries to talk to each other, and helps Israel negotiate with other countries.”

“I don’t like Biden that much, I think he’s very stupid. I think it’s not fair that he’s blocking half of Jerusalem. If someone likes our country, I think it’s fair, [or] if they were coming to do good things here, but not someone who doesn’t like us.” Jerusalemite

Nevertheless, Eichner viewed the road closures during Biden’s visit as excessive. “I don’t think it’s necessary to close all the streets for all the time they’re closing them; maybe for when the president is coming through, and that’s it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s necessary to close them for the whole day.”

Ramit, a Jerusalem resident, said he does not believe that Biden is very good or very bad for Israel, but that former president Donald Trump received far more support from Israelis. “Trump was way more popular than Biden [in Israel], from my perspective. Trump speaks much louder about his support for Israel than Biden and takes more action for Israel, like the Abraham Accords.”

Moshe Sametz, another oleh from Mexico, said that although he does not know much about Biden in general nor about the president’s support for Israel, he is frustrated by the itinerary changes he was forced to make as a program counselor.

“We’re in a program as madrichim (counselors) and we’ve had to change a lot of things from our program because he’s coming to Yad Vashem and other places we were supposed to go,” Sametz said.

Ramit noted that disruptions to city life in Jerusalem are quite frequent which creates issues for locals. “In Jerusalem there’s a feeling that the city closes almost on a weekly basis for some kind of reason so it’s hard for people who stay here to run their lives normally.”

“I don’t like Biden that much, I think he’s very stupid,” another young man bluntly stated. “I think it’s not fair that he’s blocking half of Jerusalem. If someone likes our country, I think it’s fair, [or] if they were coming to do good things here, but not someone who doesn’t like us.”