Biden in Israel: President to sign declaration against Iran with Lapid

The agreement includes a joint stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2022 11:06
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden participate in a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden participate in a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid will meet on Thursday and sign the the Jerusalem Declaration of the US-Israel Strategic Partnership which will be a centerpiece of Biden’s visit to Israel to end on Friday.

The agreement includes a joint stance against Iran’s nuclear program and regional aggression, with both countries saying they will use “all elements of national power” to ensure Iran never attains a nuclear weapon.

In addition, President Biden will reaffirm his commitment to Israel’s security, including its qualitative military edge and ability to defend itself by itself.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid preparing for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO) Prime Minister Yair Lapid preparing for a meeting with US President Joe Biden. (credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

The declaration states the US plans to follow up on the 10-year $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding on military aid signed with Israel, addressing emerging threats and new developments in the region.

Biden and Lapid will meet for about 90 minutes and will then hold a press conference. Later in the day, Biden will travel to the President’s Residence for a reception where he will receive the presidential medal, will hold a short private meeting with Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu and will then travel to Teddy Stadium to attend the opening of the Maccabiah Games. 

White House officials have called the declaration “significant.”

“It includes a commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and to address Iran’s destabilizing activities, particularly threats to Israel,” one administration official said late Wednesday evening. 

 



Tags Iran Yair Lapid Biden's visit to Israel
Poalim Online
