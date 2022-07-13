2022 Maccabiah - the biggest Israeli, Jewish sports event

Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Maccabiah Games – known as the Jewish Olympics – which began in 1932 and are held every four years in Israel, is the biggest Israeli sporting event and Jewish sports competition in the world.

The 21st Maccabiah is scheduled for July 12-26, 2022. According to Maccabi World Union (MWU), some 10,000 athletes from 80 countries will compete in more than 40 sports, along with thousands of supporting staff, family and fans. Dozens of sports events open to the public will be held throughout the country under the banner, “Israel Celebrates Sport,” in addition to a variety of social events that offer participants an unforgettable experience.

“The principal mission of the Maccabiah is to facilitate a worldwide gathering of young Jewish athletes in Israel, staging the highest possible levels of sports competitions, and strengthening their connection to the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” MWU states on its website, maccabi.org/sport/maccabiah.