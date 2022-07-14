The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian factions urge Abbas to call off meeting with Biden

The call came in response to The Jerusalem US-Israel Strategic Partnership Declaration, which was signed on Thursday between Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Biden.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 14, 2022 20:07

Updated: JULY 14, 2022 20:08
PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, November 2011; Israeli Foreign Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 14, 2022.
PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, November 2011; Israeli Foreign Minister and Head of the Yesh Atid party Yair Lapid speaks during a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 14, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90, SPUTNIK/EVGENY BIYATOV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Palestinian radical factions on Thursday called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to cancel his meeting with US President Joe Biden in protest of Washington’s “bias” in favor of Israel.

The meeting between Abbas and Biden is scheduled to take place in Bethlehem on Friday.

A senior Palestinian official in Ramallah expressed outrage over the signing of the Israeli-US declaration, but said that Friday's meeting would not be cancelled.

“What’s left to talk about with the Palestinians after such a declaration?” the official asked. “This declaration proves that the Palestinian issue is not at the top of the Biden administration’s list of priorities. It also shows that the US administration is more interested in strengthening Israel’s security and promoting normalization with the Arab countries at the expense of the Palestinians.”

The declaration affirms the “unbreakable bonds” between the two countries and the enduring commitment of the US to Israel’s security, as well as Washington’s commitment to Israel’s security, especially the maintenance of its qualitative military edge.

In addition, Israel and the US condemned the series of terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in recent months and affirmed the need to confront radical groups, such as Hamas, seeking to inflame tension and instigate violence and terrorism.

According to the declaration, “President Biden affirms his longstanding and consistent support for a two-state solution and for advancing toward a reality in which Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom and prosperity.”

Abbas

Abbas will demand during the meeting that the Biden administration fulfill all its promises to the Palestinians, including reopening the US Consulate in Jerusalem, removing the PLO from the US list of terrorism and pressuring Israel to halt settlement construction, the Ramallah official said.

Abbas will also ask the Biden administration to work towards reviving the stalled peace process with Israel, he said.

The official said that it was still unclear whether Biden would announce that Palestinian cellular companies would be able to access fourth-generation (4G) networks by the end of 2023.

Some 1,500 Palestinian policemen will participate in securing Biden’s visit to Bethlehem, according to PA Police spokesperson Luay Izreikat.

The Church of the Nativity will be closed to foreign tourists during the visit, he said.

Ahead of the visit, Palestinians placed photos of slain Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh in Manger Square and other parts of Bethlehem. Palestinian activists said they would hold a protest in the city against Biden’s visit.

“After all this American-Israeli disregard for the Palestinian people, President Abbas’s meeting with Biden must be cancelled,” said Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative movement.

Bassam al-Salhi, member of the PLO Executive Committee and head of the Palestinian People’s Party, formerly the Palestinian Communist Party, also urged Abbas to call off the planned meeting with Biden in protest of the US-Israeli declaration. “The US constitutes an obstacle to the liberation of the Palestinian people,” said al-Salhi.

On the eve of the Abbas-Biden meeting, hundreds of Palestinians held protests against the Biden visit  in Nablus, Ramallah and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas

“We say to the American president: You are not welcome in Palestine,” senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said during a protest in the Gaza Strip. “Your visit confirmed that Washington is a direct partner in the Israeli crimes against our people.”

Referring to the joint declaration’s pledge to deepen ties between Israel and all of its regional partners, advance Israel’s regional integration and expand the circle of peace to include more Arab and Muslim states, al-Hayya said that US attempts to separate the Palestinians from the Arabs won’t succeed.

“Any alliances that include the Zionist entity will pose a threat to the Palestinian cause,” he argued, calling on the Palestinian leadership to abandon the Oslo Accords with Israel and stop relying on the US.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, said in a statement that the US administration’s attempts to “reshape the region on the basis of integrating the occupation entity into it and providing security for it through alliances with some Arab governments will fail because it contradicts the will of the [Arabs and Muslims].”

The Palestinians, Haniyeh said, “will not fall again in the trap of the mirage of negotiations” with Israel. “Our choice is to continue the comprehensive resistance until the occupier is defeated and the people return to their homeland and Jerusalem,” he added.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou denounced the Jerusalem declaration as a “blatant confirmation of the American administration’s hostility against the Palestinian people and bias in favor of the Zionist entity.” The declaration, he said, will “encourage the occupation to continue its aggression against our people and threaten our national security.”

Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Mohammed al-Hindi said that his group rejects efforts to create an Israeli-Arab security alliance against Iran.

“The main objective of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel is normalization with Saudi Arabia,” said al-Hindi. “The rest of the meetings are insignificant.”

Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine

The PLO’s Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) described the signing by Biden and Lapid of the Jerusalem declaration as “an open invitation to ignite regional wars in the region and strengthen Israel’s aggressive role at the expense of the interests of the peoples of the region.”

The DFLP called on the Arabs to assume their political and national responsibilities to abort the joint declaration.

The Popular Resistance Committees, an alliance of several terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, urged all Arabs to reject Biden’s visit and its “malicious goals.”

The group said “the establishment of a Middle Eastern NATO is a threat to the Arab national security and the entire region and i legitimizes the [Israeli] occupation and aggression.”



