Couple arrested for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

The Central District Attorney's office handed down an indictment on Sunday morning against a couple, husband and wife, for sexual violations against a female minor. The husband raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter, violently, twice a week over the course of three years, while the wife cooperated with him, threatening to kill her daughter if she told anyone about the assault.

According to the indictment, the husband convinced his wife to cooperate with him in the plan to have sex with her daughter with the goal of getting her pregnant. Then, once she was pregnant, she would intentionally have a miscarriage, and the couple would get money from the state intended to help with financial needs, including an apartment.

The couple was arrested earlier this month.

What are the charges?

Together, they are being charged with:

Abuse of a minor by their superior;

Conspiracy to commit a crime;

Violation of the duties of a parent or guardian.

The stepfather is being charged separately with committing an indecent act on a minor that is a family member under the age of 16, while the mother is being charged with offenses of attacking a helpless minor, threats and the obstruction of court proceedings.

None of the figures in the case have been identified to the public as of publishing time.

The wife, who was also charged with the rape of a minor, knew about the crimes occurring in real-time, convinced her daughter to have sex with her husband, conducted pregnancy tests for her and monitored her ovulation, according to the indictment, which further details how she would sit in the living and hear her daughter cry out for help as she was raped.

There were also instances where, according to the indictment, the father and minor would tell the mother what happened after the rape. In others, the girl would show her mother the sums of money she received from her stepfather.

"The facts presented in the indictment show a high and extreme level of danger by the defendants, who worked together to put together a merciless and abhorrent plan to impregnate their daughter, a minor who wasn't even 14-years-old." Legal request for detention until the end of court proceedings

The mother is being charged separately with violence and threats against her daughter; she threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.

"In order to get the plan to work, and despite the opposition of A.A., who was only 11-years-old, over the course of three years, the defendant raped her twice a week. In some of the cases he was violent towards her, forced her to watch videos of men and women having sex, and more," reads the indictment.

In addition to the indictment, a request for detention until the end of court proceedings has been issued. It reads: "The facts presented in the indictment show a high and extreme level of danger by the defendants, who worked together to put together a merciless and abhorrent plan to impregnate their daughter, a minor who wasn't even 14-years-old."