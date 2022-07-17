The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Couple arrested for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

A man serially raped his stepdaughter over the course of three years with the cooperation of his wife, her mother.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2022 13:21
Illustrative image of an arrest. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of an arrest.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The Central District Attorney's office handed down an indictment on Sunday morning against a couple, husband and wife, for sexual violations against a female minor. The husband raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter, violently, twice a week over the course of three years, while the wife cooperated with him, threatening to kill her daughter if she told anyone about the assault. 

According to the indictment, the husband convinced his wife to cooperate with him in the plan to have sex with her daughter with the goal of getting her pregnant. Then, once she was pregnant, she would intentionally have a miscarriage, and the couple would get money from the state intended to help with financial needs, including an apartment. 

The couple was arrested earlier this month. 

What are the charges?

Together, they are being charged with: 

  • Abuse of a minor by their superior;
  • Conspiracy to commit a crime;
  • Violation of the duties of a parent or guardian.

The stepfather is being charged separately with committing an indecent act on a minor that is a family member under the age of 16, while the mother is being charged with offenses of attacking a helpless minor, threats and the obstruction of court proceedings. 

None of the figures in the case have been identified to the public as of publishing time. 

The wife, who was also charged with the rape of a minor, knew about the crimes occurring in real-time, convinced her daughter to have sex with her husband, conducted pregnancy tests for her and monitored her ovulation, according to the indictment, which further details how she would sit in the living and hear her daughter cry out for help as she was raped.

There were also instances where, according to the indictment, the father and minor would tell the mother what happened after the rape. In others, the girl would show her mother the sums of money she received from her stepfather. 

"The facts presented in the indictment show a high and extreme level of danger by the defendants, who worked together to put together a merciless and abhorrent plan to impregnate their daughter, a minor who wasn't even 14-years-old."

Legal request for detention until the end of court proceedings

The mother is being charged separately with violence and threats against her daughter; she threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.

"In order to get the plan to work, and despite the opposition of A.A., who was only 11-years-old, over the course of three years, the defendant raped her twice a week. In some of the cases he was violent towards her, forced her to watch videos of men and women having sex, and more," reads the indictment.

In addition to the indictment, a request for detention until the end of court proceedings has been issued. It reads: "The facts presented in the indictment show a high and extreme level of danger by the defendants, who worked together to put together a merciless and abhorrent plan to impregnate their daughter, a minor who wasn't even 14-years-old." 



Tags rape pregnant sexual assault sexual abuse Sexual abuse scandel Sexual abuse scandal sexual misconduct child sexual abuse Parenting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
2

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
3

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
4

Twitter debates whether Anne Frank had 'white privilege'

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by