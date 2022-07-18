The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

The Philippines receives two armored-vehicle launch bridges from Israel

The AVLB is based on the Merkava 4 main battle tank.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 18, 2022 14:40
Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Philippine Army has received two armored vehicle-launched bridges (AVLB), based on the Merkava IV chassis, from Israel.

Describing the AVLBs as “Game-changer Army combat engineer assets,” Philippine Army Spokesperson Col. Xeres Trinidad said that "The assets will boost the capabilities of Army engineer combat battalions in supporting maneuver units by providing mobility during operations.”

The AVLB combat support vehicle transports tanks and other armored vehicles across rivers and other obstacles.  

According to the Filipino defense blog, MaxDefense Philippines, the new AVLBs are based on the Joint Assault Bridge which uses an armored vehicle platform based on the Merkava IV main battle tank developed by Leonardo DRS and Israel Military Industries (IMI) which was bought by Elbit Systems.

This is said to be the first time that any part of the Merkava tank has been exported to a country outside Israel.

The blog said that the specifications of the Philippine Army's AVLB require it to have a maximum operating weight of  60 tons, with the bridge span at least 18 meters long, a roadway width of at least 3.5 meters and an operational range of at least 400 km.

Trinidad said that the two AVLBs, manufactured by Elbit Systems, were procured through a Philippine-Israel government-to-government deal, and are part of Horizon Two of the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

According to the DefensePost website, the deal was signed in 2019 and is worth USD $27.7 million. Though Manila only purchased 2 AVLBs, the number is expected to grow as the army continues to modernize its armored and mechanized fleet.

“These past 125 years, we have seen the Philippine Army grow into a professional and capable army for our country. And as the army’s modernization program progresses, we are looking at a very bright future for our land force.”

Lt.-Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

“These past 125 years, we have seen the Philippine Army grow into a professional and capable army for our country. And as the army’s modernization program progresses, we are looking at a very bright future for our land force,” said the Philippine Army Commanding General Lt.-Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

Israel helps the Philippines modernize its military

Last year, Israel’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss said that Israel will help modernize the Philippines Armed Forces by providing military technology and other systems.

The two countries maintain close security ties, with Israel selling a large amount of weaponry to the Philippine army over the years, and with tensions in the South China Sea, the overall flow of arms to the region has spiked. 

Last week, the Philippine Air Force announced that the first two out of three SPYDER air defense missile systems would be delivered by the end of the year.

The SPYDER incorporates Rafael’s advanced Python-5 and I-Derby missiles to provide short, medium, and long-range protection against a range of threats including attack aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, stand-off weapons and more.

The mobile system, which uses electro-optical observation payload and wireless data link communication, can engage multiple threats simultaneously up to 80 kilometers away in all weather conditions.

SPYDER has been sold to several international customers, including the Czech Republic.

The Philippine Air Force has been training on various surface-to-air missile interceptions since it received the SPYDER Philippines Air Defense Systems (SPAD) Simulator-Training Center from Rafael in April.

The Philippine Navy is also acquiring eight fast attack interdiction craft-missile ships (FAIC-M) in a government-to-government procurement agreement. The agreement was awarded to Israel Shipyards and Rafael Advanced Defense System and divided into two lots.

The first two fast patrol craft are set to be delivered in September this year. 



Tags israel tanks Philippines elbit systems Military Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by