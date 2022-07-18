The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EU-Israel Association Council to be revived after a decade

The EU-Israel Association Council is a body established by the states in 1995, meant to ensure dialogue and strengthen relations between the countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 18, 2022 18:18

Updated: JULY 18, 2022 18:42
EUROPEAN UNION delegation head Emanuele Giaufret and his wife, Min-Ja Masson, make a toast with MK Merav Michaeli. (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR)
EUROPEAN UNION delegation head Emanuele Giaufret and his wife, Min-Ja Masson, make a toast with MK Merav Michaeli.
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR)

EU foreign ministers unanimously voted to revive a high-level dialogue with Israel in Brussels on Monday.

However, the council has not met since 2012. Israel canceled its 2013 meeting, in protest over an EU decision to differentiate between settlements and the rest of Israel in all agreements, and several EU states did not agree to hold a council meeting each of the following years, beginning after Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in protest over policies toward the Palestinians.

EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell emphasized at the end of the Foreign Affairs Council that “the position of the EU has not changed with respect to the Middle East peace process and we will continue…supporting the two-state solution.”

“We know the situation on the ground in the Palestinian territories is deteriorating and I think ministers agree this association council is a good occasion to engage with Israel about these issues,” Borrell said, adding that it would be an appropriate time to think about the EU’s position in the peace process.

A date has not yet been set for the EU-Israel Association Council meeting, but it will be after member states “determine a common EU position,” Borrell said. He added that they will not necessarily wait until after the election on November 1 or for a new government to be formed after that.

“Who knows when the next Israeli government will be formed? Maybe it will be six months or a year,” Borrell said.

Some states called for more progress on peace with the Palestinians before moving towards closer EU-Israel ties.

2020 talks

EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and then-foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi began talks to revive the EU-Israel Association Council in 2020, after then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended plans to apply Israeli sovereignty to settlements in Judea and Samaria in favor of the Abraham Accords.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid set reconvening the association council as one of his top goals when he became foreign minister last year.



