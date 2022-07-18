The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF commander charged with 79 sexual offenses may receive military pension

If a plea deal is reached, Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni may receive a military pension in return for admitting to the charges.

By SHIRA SILKOFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 22:41

Updated: JULY 18, 2022 22:50
Dan Sharoni, an IDF officer accused of sexual offenses arrives for a court hearing at a military court in HaKirya base, Tel Aviv, December 7, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHONI/FLASH90)
Dan Sharoni, an IDF officer accused of sexual offenses arrives for a court hearing at a military court in HaKirya base, Tel Aviv, December 7, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SHOSHONI/FLASH90)

An IDF officer charged with close to 80 counts of sexual offenses from photographing female soldiers without their consent is likely to receive economic retirement benefits including a pension from the IDF in a plea bargain with the military prosecutor's office. 

Former IDF 6th District Driving School commander Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni has been charged with photographing 47 different women without their consent and is now close to reaching a plea deal that will see him receive military retirement benefits in exchange for pleading guilty to the charges.

What are the arguments? 

According to an article published by Ynet on Monday evening, Sharoni is expected to confess, express remorse and willingness to rehabilitate himself. He will compensate his victims with several thousand shekels each, with the exact amount depending on the severity of the offenses carried out against them. In exchange, he will be put on military leave until he reaches the age of retirement for the IDF, upon which he will receive full economic benefits such as an army pension.

Sharoni is expected to claim that he has started the rehabilitation process and that this should be taken into consideration to reduce the punishment against him. He also added that he has never physically or verbally harmed a soldier, which, according to him, should also mean reduced severity of his punishment.

According to the report, some of the complainants have expressed anger at the expected plea deal, seeing it as a "reward for a sex offender." However, the military prosecutor's office has nevertheless claimed that this is a double achievement: the complainants will not have to testify and the indictment will not be lessened. 

IDF officer Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni is escorted out of the IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) IDF officer Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni is escorted out of the IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Speaking to Ynet, the IDF responded to the report, saying that "the criminal proceedings in the case of Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni are pending before the Special Military Court. Recently, the military prosecution updated the victims of the offense on the possibility of reaching agreements with Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni, which includes his confession to the acts attributed to him. 

"Compensation for all victims of the offense, as well as the termination of his service. Upon termination of service, the possibility of revoking the officer's pension will be considered... Naturally, it is not possible to comment on the details until after the completion of the update process and final decisions regarding the case."

According to the report, military prosecutors are expected to try and push for him to be sentenced to several years of imprisonment. 

You do the crime

Sharoni was first arrested on November 9, 2021, on charges of committing sexual offenses and invasion of privacy.

According to  Military Advocate General (MAG) Maj.-Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Sharoni has been taking photographs of female soldiers since 2010.

One of his alleged victims stated in an Instagram post that Sharoni had set up a network of hidden cameras, including one in his shower, one in the bathroom, and another in front of his bed.

She added that other accounts allege he accessed soldiers' private phones and took photographs of them when they were in their residences.

Sharoni was dismissed from his role in late November.



Tags IDF IDF Women sexual assault sexual misconduct
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020
3

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
4

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
5

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by