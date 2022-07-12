The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Lior Raz and all the Fauda stars turn out for season 4 premiere

“Eleven years ago, when we started going around to all the studios and getting told no by everyone, we never thought we would get a first season, let alone a fourth,” Avi Issacharoff recalled.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JULY 12, 2022 09:40
Lior Raz at the Fauda season 4 premiere (photo credit: HANNAH BROWN)
Lior Raz at the Fauda season 4 premiere
(photo credit: HANNAH BROWN)

Everyone at the Fauda season four premiere hosted by Yes at Tel Aviv University on Monday night was waiting for Lior Raz and when he showed up, all eyes were on the man who has made an Israeli counterintelligence agent into an international star.

Partygoers turned away from platters of Arab food and cocktails made with arak and made a beeline for the press area.

“Eleven years ago, when we started going around to all the studios and getting told no by everyone, we never thought we would get a first season, let alone a fourth.”

Avi Issacharoff

What happens in Fauda's fourth season?

When asked what he could tell me about the fourth season without having to kill me, Raz laughed— clearly, he’s heard this line before— and said, “This season, it’s even bigger, we go all around the world, and there’s even more action.”

That’s hard to imagine, after the thrilling ride of the first three seasons, but he promised it was true. The fourth season takes place all over the world, including Ramle, Lebanon and Europe.

Avi Issacharoff, Raz’s co-creator on the series, recalled, “Eleven years ago, when we started going around to all the studios and getting told no by everyone, we never thought we would get a first season, let alone a fourth.”

Fauda's stars

Series newcomer Lucy Ayoub said, “I’m thrilled to be part of this and play this part.. . I prepared for the role by learning to speak Arabic with a different accent than the one I grew up with at home and that was fun. I also trained and took boxing lessons.” 

Lucy Ayoub at the Fauda season 4 premiere (credit: HANNAH BROWN)Lucy Ayoub at the Fauda season 4 premiere (credit: HANNAH BROWN)

Even when former prime minister Ehud Olmert showed up, the press corps couldn’t tear itself away from the stars, who posed and smiled again and again.

Asked whether he had a dream role he’d like to play if he ever finishes portraying Doron Kavillio, he thought for a moment and said, “No,” and then smiled for another picture.



Tags Ehud Olmert culture television Fauda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by