The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud, New Hope fined NIS 250,000 for party funding infractions

Part of the deficit came from parties who did not make it into the Knesset and could not return the funds they loaned from it. These included Ichud Leumi, Gesher, Telem and Kulanu.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JULY 12, 2022 15:34
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A number of parties led by Likud and New Hope were fined by State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman over infractions of party funding rules and election rules during the 23rd Knesset and the election for the 24th, according to a report published on Tuesday. The 23rd Knesset served between March 16, 2020 and April 6, 2021, and dispersed automatically on December 23, 2020, after failing to pass a budget.

Likud and New Hope were both fined NIS 250,000, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) NIS 100,000, Yamina 50,000 and Labor chairperson and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli was fined NIS 7,000 for infractions in the previous Labor primary, the report showed. Shas received a warning for an infraction that it has committed in the past but was not sanctioned.

The aggregate income of all parties during their campaigns for the 23rd Knesset was NIS 174.2 million, nearly 95% of which was state funding. The aggregate spending was NIS 223.8 million. The aggregate deficit is NIS 49.6 million - which is over a quarter of the income (28%).

Part of the deficit came from parties who did not make it into the Knesset and could not return the funds they loaned from it. These included Ichud Leumi, Gesher, Telem and Kulanu.

The parties were fined for different types of infractions.

Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement to the media at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Leader of the Opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement to the media at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 20, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

New Hope and Yamina exceeded the election spending cap, the former by a wide margin, 80%, and the latter by 8%.

The spending cap

Yamina's spending cap was NIS 13,886,000, and it exceeded it by NIS 1,119,891, the report found.

New Hope's spending cap was NIS 16,663,200, and it exceeded it by NIS 13,296,652.

The spending cap is set retroactively based on the number of seats a party receives in the election. Therefore, new parties, which tend to fluctuate more in the polls than established parties, face difficulty setting an accurate budget.

"New Hope respects the comptroller's decision and will comply," New Hope said in a statement. "It should be clarified that the party's financial conduct over the entire previous election campaign was balanced, careful and flawless. The budget was planned meticulously and was changed during the campaign based on the expected number of mandates, based on research and polls in the relevant period. Since it is a new party the cap was mostly set based on the number of mandates, which raises the [financial] uncertainty," the party said.

The Likud and UTJ were fined NIS 250,000 and 100,000 respectively for failing to report or pay a special 25% income tax required by law on all salaries paid to party election workers.

"It should be clarified that the party's financial conduct over the entire previous election campaign was balanced, careful and flawless. The budget was planned meticulously and was changed during the campaign based on the expected number of mandates, based on research and polls in the relevant period."

New Hope

Shas was warned for improperly using party funding for its media campaigns. This is an infraction it was warned about in the past but the law does not include sanctions.



Tags Budget Elections Likud New Hope Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
5

Russian politician threatens Alaska, says 'we can claim it back'

Statue of US Secretary of State William Seward at the Alaska State Capitol building , Juneau, Alaska.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by