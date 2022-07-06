Australian cyclist Simon Clark, who is participating in the Tour De France with the Israeli team Israel-Premier Tech, won the fifth stage of the competition on Wednesday.

"Half a year ago, I was without a team, no man took me until I got a last-minute offer from Israel-Premier Tech which believed in me, and now I came back to the group," said Clark. "I'm still having trouble processing or believing... it's unbelievable!"

A win for Israel

The 35-year-old cyclist brought home the first-ever win for the Israeli team at the competition, which was being held on a path riddled with stones and difficult flooring in Belgium.

It was the third appearance of the Israeli team at the competition. "Israel is on the map at unbelievable levels today," said team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

Cyclist Simon Clark of the Israel-Premier Tech team and team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

"The entire world is talking about Israel, Israel, Israel since this massive win. This is everything to me. This isn't just a win, it's a truly epic win, an unforgettable one."

Adams added that he's already thinking and planning for the next win.