The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Australian cyclist playing for Israeli team wins 5th stage of Tour De France

Australian cyclist Simon Clark, playing for the Israeli team Israel-Premier Tech at the Tour De France, won the fifth stage of the competition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 6, 2022 21:10
Cyclist Simon Clark takes the win at Round Five of the Tour De France for Israel-Premier Tech. (photo credit: SPRINT CYCLING)
Cyclist Simon Clark takes the win at Round Five of the Tour De France for Israel-Premier Tech.
(photo credit: SPRINT CYCLING)

Australian cyclist Simon Clark, who is participating in the Tour De France with the Israeli team Israel-Premier Tech, won the fifth stage of the competition on Wednesday.

"Half a year ago, I was without a team, no man took me until I got a last-minute offer from Israel-Premier Tech which believed in me, and now I came back to the group," said Clark. "I'm still having trouble processing or believing... it's unbelievable!"

"I'm still having trouble processing or believing... it's unbelievable!"

Israeli Tour De France cycling winner

A win for Israel

The 35-year-old cyclist brought home the first-ever win for the Israeli team at the competition, which was being held on a path riddled with stones and difficult flooring in Belgium.

It was the third appearance of the Israeli team at the competition. "Israel is on the map at unbelievable levels today," said team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams.

Cyclist Simon Clark of the Israel-Premier Tech team and team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH) Cyclist Simon Clark of the Israel-Premier Tech team and team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

"The entire world is talking about Israel, Israel, Israel since this massive win. This is everything to me. This isn't just a win, it's a truly epic win, an unforgettable one."

Adams added that he's already thinking and planning for the next win.



Tags sports Cycling Sylvan Adams Tour de France
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

I went to Medina as a Jew, Biden should go too - opinion

MUSLIM WORSHIPERS visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by