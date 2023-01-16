The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israeli Women

15 women blaze trail in Halacha education

The Religious Services Ministry has recognized 15 women for their participation in Jewish leadership roles

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 20:06

Updated: JANUARY 16, 2023 21:06
Standing and on the floor are the women who took the exam. In the middle row, heads of Ohr Torah Stone and Matan Sharon (photo credit: JARED BERNSTEIN)
Standing and on the floor are the women who took the exam. In the middle row, heads of Ohr Torah Stone and Matan Sharon
(photo credit: JARED BERNSTEIN)

In a historic first, 15 women received recognition from the Religious Services Ministry for their successful completion of the first-ever government-administered exam in Halacha (Jewish law).

Highlighting the increasing participation of women in Jewish leadership roles, 11 women from Ohr Torah Stone’s Susi Bradfield Women’s Institute of Halachic Leadership (WIHL), and four from Matan Hasharon, were presented with their certification at a ceremony in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The ceremony, held at Ohr Torah Stone’s Midreshet Lindenbaum, was attended by National Missions Minister Orit Struck (Religious Zionist Party) and former religious affairs minister Matan Kahana. WIHL is an unparalleled five-year, full-time learning initiative training qualified women scholars in an expansive curriculum of advanced Talmud and Halacha studies.

Response to the recognition

President and Rosh Yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander told the women: “You serve as trailblazers for the next generation in enabling a new paradigm of female Torah scholars. This remarkable achievement represents a breakthrough for women in Jewish leadership, making Halacha more accessible to women and the community, which will benefit both you as leaders and educators and the community as a whole.”

"“You serve as trailblazers for the next generation in enabling a new paradigm of female Torah scholars. This remarkable achievement represents a breakthrough for women in Jewish leadership, making Halacha more accessible to women and the community, which will benefit both you as leaders and educators and the community as a whole."

Rabbi  Dr. Kenneth Brander

Rabbanit Devorah Evron, director of the WIHL added, “we take immeasurable pride in this achievement because it both enables women to be treated with professional respect alongside their male colleagues but most significantly it shows that the State of Israel, as the spiritual heartland of the Jewish people, has officially recognized women’s Torah study and our breadth of halachic knowledge.” Evron said that “this will be sure to strengthen our national Jewish identity.”

MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Orit Struk attends a protest against the demolition of structures in the illegal outpost of Homesh, outside the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Struck said, “witnessing women so deeply committed to Torah study is a moment well worth celebrating. You and all who are working towards the advancement of women’s Torah study deserve to be commended and encouraged.”

Kahana, who in his ministerial role in the prior government spearheaded this development, said, “my prayer is that this trend will only continue to expand. While we faced considerable opposition to get to this moment, my hope is that this will serve as a historic foot in the door and that we will witness the further development of this revolution, which is critical for the Jewish people.”

Tikvah Sapirah, a WIHL fellow who passed the exam and spoke at the ceremony added that “while the many dignitaries here have been thanked, I want to thank my fellow students here in the Beit Hamidrash as we felt your support all along the way.”



Tags Judaism Torah women halacha Sefer Torah
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by