16-year-old down syndrome student volunteers for Magen David Adom

A 16-year-old boy from Modi'in with Down Syndrome has become an integral volunteer at the Magen David Adom organization, according to a press release. The volunteer, Eliyahu Peletz, found himself without any sort of framework or routine during the first coronavirus lockdown that occurred over a year ago, which prevented him from attending school or doing any social activities.quarantine."Kuperman, impressed with Eliyahu's ambition, said that he is "a child who must always be active" and that working at the MDA requires one to consistently be active, arriving at the conclusion that "this is the perfect job for him." He also stated that the patients respond to him "very respectfully."That all changed however when his mother, who works in special education, met with Moshe Kuperman, an educator, senior medic and MDA volunteer. Through Kuperman, Eliyahu was able to get a position as a volunteer at MDA.During the past year, Kuperman, alongside Eliyahu, has worked at multiple positions at MDA, including vaccination centers and transportation for verified patients. Eliyahu is already experienced in assisting with testings and vaccinations.Eliyahu's mother, said that in addition to Downs Syndrome, her son "also suffers from hyperactivity." and that it is "not easy for him to stay at home without a framework while in
