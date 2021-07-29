Actors volunteer to escort LA Jews to synagogue

In response to the surge of antisemitic attacks across the United States after the latest Israel-Hamas war in May, actors Jonathan Lipnicki and Remi Franklin have teamed up to use their martial arts skills to protect the Orthodox Jews of Los Angeles, TMZ reported.
The MMA-trained "Jerry Maguire" star told TMZ that he escorts Jews to synagogue on Shabbat with Franklin, a jiujitsu practitioner who according to the Forward is coordinating his volunteer effort with Magen Am, a security service for the Jewish community.The latter noted that among the incidents they've encountered have included assailants attempting to run over Jewish kids and shooting them with paintballs while shouting antisemitic slurs, TMZ said. Lipnicki, who was a child star in hit films "Stuart Little" and "Like Mike," attends Shabbat dinners hosted by Franklin, The Times of Israel reported. In 2017, The Jewish Journal reported that Lipnicki, who grew up attending the Reform congregation Temple Adat Elohim, was the 600,000th participant of Birthright Israel.
