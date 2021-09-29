The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Alana Haim makes acting debut in star-studded Paul Thomas Anderson film

The coming-of-age film stars the youngest Haim sister as a teenage actor in Los Angeles’ San Fernando valley — the exact location where the Haim family grew up.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 00:43
From left: Jack Antonoff, Doja Cat and the Haim Sisters. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
From left: Jack Antonoff, Doja Cat and the Haim Sisters.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
The Haim family is getting into the movie business. Or at least one of them, that is.
Alana Haim, guitarist of the famed band made up of three Jewish sisters, is set to star in director Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, “Licorice Pizza.” Its trailer was released on Monday.
The coming-of-age film stars the youngest Haim sister as a teenage actor in Los Angeles’ San Fernando valley — the exact location where the Haim family grew up.
Its impressive cast includes the late Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper, along with Jewish director Benny Safdie (part of the brother duo behind “Uncut Gems”), Sean Penn, musician Tom Waits and Bradley Cooper — who plays Barbra Streisand’s former boyfriend Jon Peters. In a memorable moment in the trailer, Cooper’s character corrects a mispronunciation of Babs’ last name.
US actor Bradley Cooper arrives to a showing of the feature film A Star Is Born at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain, September 29, 2018VINCENT WEST / REUTERSUS actor Bradley Cooper arrives to a showing of the feature film A Star Is Born at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Spain, September 29, 2018VINCENT WEST / REUTERS
Anderson is one of Hollywood’s most respected directors, known for films such as “There Will Be Blood” and “Boogie Nights,” also set in the San Fernando Valley. He is married to Jewish comedy star Maya Rudolph, who also has a role in “Licorice Pizza.”
Anderson worked with Haim on multiple music videos tied to their acclaimed last album, “Women In Music Pt. III” — which they promoted with a series of concerts at Jewish delis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMcwN94D_mY


Tags haim band pop culture movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by