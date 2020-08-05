Amazon's 'Hunters' renewed for season 2

“Hunters,” the Amazon series starring Al Pacino about a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in the 1970s, has been renewed for a second season.

Variety reported the news on Monday.

The show — which involves a network of Nazis living in the United States and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich, and a band of misfits who hunt them down — drew criticism from some Jewish groups for its premise and for its portrayal of the Holocaust

Following the release of the first season in February, the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum called the show “dangerous” for depicting a human chess game in Auschwitz.

“Inventing a fake game of human chess for ‘Hunters’ is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers,” the museum said.

In March, Stephen Smith, who heads the USC Shoah Foundation Institute — the Holocaust foundation founded by Steven Spielberg — called on Amazon to not produce a second season.

“Survivors of the Shoah sought justice, not revenge,” he wrote in an op-ed.