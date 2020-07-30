Andy Cohen offered to donate plasma but refused, citing FDA regulations

Andy Cohen, the popular talk show host, couldn't help fight the coronavirus because he is a homosexual, according to CNN. Cohen, 52, shared with The View on Tuesday the fact that despite testing positive for coronavirus antibodies health authorities refuse to allow him to donate his plasma that might help critically ill patients sick with the virus. The reason, according to Cohen, is outdated FDA regulations preventing accepting blood donations from men who had sexual contact with other men in the past three months prior to the date of the intended donation.The precious antibodies, found in plasma, have the potential of wiping out coronavirus in patients suffering from the disease - according to some health experts.After recovering from coronavirus in March, Cohen joined a program at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York after answering hospital's urgent call for plasma donations from people who had the virus.As it turns out, however, Cohen was refused. "They are worried about HIV in blood," Cohen said. Even though Cohen claimed that he tested negative for HIV, he was still refused.