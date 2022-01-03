Antony Blinken adds Keren Peles to his favorite songs Spotify playlist

Israeli singer-songwriter Keren Peles's song ימים אחרים ("Other Days") comes up at number 34 on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Spotify playlist of his favorite songs that were released in 2021.

In a tweet, Blinken stated on Friday, regarding the end of 2021, that "music brings people together--it transcends borders and everything else that might otherwise divide us. As we close 2021, I'm sharing some of my favorite songs released this year (or recently), by artists around the world."

In response to Blinken's choice of songs, Peles stated: "I can only congratulate the connection and the boundless sacrifice that music allows us," Mako reported.

Music brings people together--it transcends borders and everything else that might otherwise divide us. As we close 2021, I'm sharing some of my favorite songs released this year (or recently), by artists around the world.

Israeli radio stations chose Peles two times as singer of the year. Other known artists on Blinken's playlist include The Weeknd, Adele and Dua Lipa. The latter most recently came second place on StopAntisemitism's 2021 Antisemite of the Year competition.