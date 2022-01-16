The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Golda Meir’s grandson weighs in on ‘Jewface’ debate

“I have no issue with Helen Mirren being Jewish or not Jewish playing my grandmother. It doesn’t matter at all. I am sure Helen Mirren is great.”

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 20:03
Helen Mirren as Israeli prime minister Golda Meir. (photo credit: Jasper Wolf)
Helen Mirren as Israeli prime minister Golda Meir.
(photo credit: Jasper Wolf)
As the controversy over the casting of non-Jews in Jewish roles in movies, television and theater continues, Golda Meir’s grandson, Shaul Rahabi, said last week he had no problem with non-Jew Helen Mirren portraying his grandmother.
“I have no issue with Helen Mirren being Jewish or not Jewish playing my grandmother. It doesn’t matter at all. I am sure Helen Mirren is great,” Rahabi told the Jewish Chronicle.
Rahabi did have some tips for how Mirren, who won an Oscar for The Queen, could best bring his mother’s mother, the first and only female Israeli prime minister, to life on the big screen: “If anyone was to portray my grandmother, they should know that she glowed; she had an amazing, powerful aura about her. Whenever she entered the room, you immediately felt it. She carried a powerful aura – that was what I felt.”
Oscar-winning Israeli director Guy Nattiv is directing the biopic, and the cast includes Shira Haas as Meir in her younger days and Lior Ashkenazi as David “Dado” Elazar, the former IDF chief of staff.
The issue of Mirren’s casting was raised recently by Maureen Lipman, a British Jewish actress who, like Mirren, holds the title “Dame,” who told the Chronicle: “With that [casting] I disagree, because the Jewishness of the character is so integral.”
Actress Helen Mirren at the Berlinale 2020 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Actress Helen Mirren at the Berlinale 2020 (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning, she walked back her remarks, saying she thought Mirren would be good in the role, but that she wished other actresses had been considered.
This issue has been called “Jewface,” a term that Lipman and others used in a 2019 letter protesting the casting of non-Jews as Jews in the play Falsettos.
The issue of casting gentiles as Jews has been in the headlines all over the world recently, notably when comedian/actress Sarah Silverman and others raised concerns over the casting of Kathryn Hahn, who is not Jewish, in a proposed biopic of the late comic Joan Rivers. The biopic was shelved, although no official reason was given.
Actress Tamsin Greig, who is not Jewish, recently said she should not have portrayed a Jewish mother in the sitcom Friday Night Dinner. Some in the US have said that Rachel Brosnahan, who is not Jewish, should not have been cast in the title role in The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel.
But many, like Meir’s grandson, have added their voices to the debate, saying that an actor’s religious beliefs and ethnic background should be irrelevant.
Patrick Marber, a theater director and playwright, told the Chronicle, “I really want us Jews to fight our corner, but to not be exclusive and excluding. I want us Jews to be liberal-minded and generous. I think a gentile can play a Jew and a Jew can play a gentile. I don’t like it when someone plays a Jew and gets it wrong. [But] I don’t like quotas. I don’t like laws. I think we should be better than that, we Jews.”


Tags actor golda meir jewish
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ari Mittleman

Martin Luther King Jr. left a powerful legacy against hate - opinion

 By ARI MITTLEMAN
Aviran Mordo

What happens when a company ‘grows up’? An engineer’s perspective

 By AVIRAN MORDO
Amotz Asa-El

Pandemic thoughts on Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by