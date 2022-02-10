Bob Saget passed away from trauma to the head, family shares

Bob Saget's family has revealed that head trauma caused the comedian's death on January 9. An autopsy was performed after authorities responded to a call from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, where Saget was found dead inside his room.

A statement from Saget's family explained, "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The family also added that they "felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us", and that they were thankful for "the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

The former Full House star, who was 65 at the time of his death, had been in the middle of a comedy tour, which included a performance at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida the night before he died.

Actresses Mary-Kate (C) and Ashley Olsen (R) pose with actor Bob Saget (2ndR) as they reunite with the cast of their hit comedy series ''Full House,'' which aired 1987 to 1995, at the premiere of the Olsen's film ''New York Minute'' in Hollywood, May 1, 2004. (credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER FSP)

The statement concluded with a positive message; "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

He is survived by a wife and three daughters.