Bob Saget, Jewish-American comedian and TV actor, dies at 65

The actor and comedian, best known for his role on the TV sitcom 'Full House,' was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 02:59

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 03:39
Cast member Bob Saget poses at the premiere for the Netflix television series "Fuller House" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, February 16, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO)
Cast member Bob Saget poses at the premiere for the Netflix television series "Fuller House" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, February 16, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO)
Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added.
Actresses Mary-Kate (C) and Ashley Olsen (R) pose with actor Bob Saget (2ndR) as they reunite with the cast of their hit comedy series ''Full House,'' which aired 1987 to 1995, at the premiere of the Olsen's film ''New York Minute'' in Hollywood, May 1, 2004. (credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER FSP)Actresses Mary-Kate (C) and Ashley Olsen (R) pose with actor Bob Saget (2ndR) as they reunite with the cast of their hit comedy series ''Full House,'' which aired 1987 to 1995, at the premiere of the Olsen's film ''New York Minute'' in Hollywood, May 1, 2004. (credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER FSP)
Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.
"Loved tonight's show ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set," he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.
Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.


