Bob Saget, Jewish-American comedian and TV actor, dies at 65

Bob Saget , an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House," was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter on Sunday.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department added.



pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget January 10, 2022

Actresses Mary-Kate (C) and Ashley Olsen (R) pose with actor Bob Saget (2ndR) as they reunite with the cast of their hit comedy series ''Full House,'' which aired 1987 to 1995, at the premiere of the Olsen's film ''New York Minute'' in Hollywood, May 1, 2004. (credit: REUTERS/FRED PROUSER FSP)

Saget, 65, had performed in a comedy show in Florida on Saturday night and tweeted his appreciation to the audience.

"Loved tonight's show ... I had no idea I did a 2 hr set," he wrote on Twitter, and urged fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995 and also on a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020. He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.