The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

The physics of the figure skater's spin

How do figure skaters manage to spin so elegantly? The answer lies in a simple physical principle

By ERAN VOS/DAVIDSON INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE EDUCATION
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 08:07
Figure skater Yuna Kim (photo credit: FLICKR)
Figure skater Yuna Kim
(photo credit: FLICKR)

We’re all familiar with the magic of the Olympic games. Once every four years, the entire family sits down together to watch a selection of sports that many of us are not routinely exposed to. As a child, I was in awe of the spectacular abilities of the athletes, and especially the figure skaters at the Winter Olympics. I just couldn’t understand how they could change the pace of their spin so quickly and elegantly. Today I know: it’s all about angular momentum conservation.

Angular momentum is a conserved physical quantity, similar to the way that energy is a conserved quantity. Roughly, it is a measure of the rotational momentum of a rotating object or body. The Law of Conservation of Angular Momentum is what allows the figure skater to control the pace of her spin, just as it prevents us from falling every time we ride a bicycle. 

In order to understand angular momentum, let’s take a point around which an object rotates and calculate the radius, or the distance of the object from that middle point, and the angular velocity of the object, which is based on the number of revolutions per second. A “regular” or linear momentum, which describes motion along a straight line, is the product of the mass times the velocity of an object, characterizing the magnitude of the motion. If a car and a truck are traveling at the same speed, the truck has a larger momentum since its mass is much larger. This is also why much more energy is required in order to stop it. The angular momentum is a product of the mass times the angular velocity times the squared radius, implying that the energy of an object rotating further from the central point is larger than that of an identical object rotating at the same velocity in a smaller circle. 

Another physical quantity is torque, also referred to as the rotational force, which, in its most basic form, is the product of the force times the length of the axis exerting that force. If a swing is hanging on long chains, we will need to apply more force to swing a child to a certain height, than we would on a swing hanging on shorter chains. The moment of inertia of an object describes the ratio between the rotational force and the angular acceleration of an object along a certain rotational axis. The angular momentum is equal to the moment of inertia times the angular velocity. An object with a higher moment of inertia will spin slower than would the same object with a lower moment of inertia when a similar force is applied.

The Israel Artistic Ice Skating Championship (credit: Courtesy)The Israel Artistic Ice Skating Championship (credit: Courtesy)

Spinning While Skating

Let’s get back to the spinning figure skater. Given that no outside force is applied, the angular momentum is conserved. When the skater extends her arms or legs, she effectively increases her radius, and thus changes her moment of inertia. Since the angular momentum remains constant, what changes the angular velocity of the spin? For example, when the skater extends her arms outwards, increasing twofold the moment of inertia, the velocity of her spin also decreases twofold. While tucking her arms in, she decreases the moment of inertia significantly and thus gains high rotational velocity. One doesn’t have to be a skilled dancer to experience this phenomenon – you can try it out (carefully!) on a swivel chair or a rotating stool, in the following way. 

Now that we understand the meaning of the conservation of angular momentum, we can enjoy watching figure skating competitions even more.



Tags sports olympics Physics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by