The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

For the first time, an Israeli 'Ninja Warrior' makes it to the Hall of Fame

"Ninja Israel," which first premiered in 2018, is based on the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television's sports reality show "Sasuke," which premiered in 1997.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: MARCH 7, 2022 02:48
Yuval Shemla becomes the first Israeli 'Ninja Warrior' to make it to the Hall of Fame. (photo credit: ODED KARNI)
Yuval Shemla becomes the first Israeli 'Ninja Warrior' to make it to the Hall of Fame.
(photo credit: ODED KARNI)

Yuval Shemla, a finalist on "Ninja Israel" made history on Saturday as the first Israeli to make it to the Hall of Fame for climbing to the top of Mt. Midoriyama in 26 seconds time, being crowned the 16th ninja warrior in the world. 

Shemla, 23, achieved this impressive obstacle during the season 4 finale of Israel's version of "Ninja Warrior." Shemla, a competitive climber, was only one of the few finalists who managed to reach the top of Mt. Midoriyama.

As of Saturday, Shemla is a three-time winner of "Ninja Israel." The first season of the Israeli version saw Shemla missing the buzzer to clock in his time by two seconds.

"Ninja Israel," which first premiered in 2018, is based on the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television's sports reality show "Sasuke," which premiered in 1997. The competition did not see its first female athlete advance to the semifinals until August of next year.

This latest season saw Yogev Malka, 21, whom many consider being the breakout star of the season, coming in second place after finishing in 29 seconds. Third place was Ishay Halfon, 18, who ultimately failed to finish the obstacle in less than half a minute.

Yuval Shemla becomes the first Israeli 'Ninja Warrior' to make it to the Hall of Fame. (credit: ODED KARNI)Yuval Shemla becomes the first Israeli 'Ninja Warrior' to make it to the Hall of Fame. (credit: ODED KARNI)

"Ninja Israel" had many notable participants such as now-Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, who participated in a special VIP episode of the reality show. Razvozov had practiced judo since a young age.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.



Tags reality tv sports competition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
3

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
4

Ukraine foils assassination attempt on Zelensky by Chechen special unit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a press conference on Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.
5

Russia-Ukraine War: Israeli-made weapons are heading to Ukraine

A tank drives along a street after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine following the recognition of their independence, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by