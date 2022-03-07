Yuval Shemla, a finalist on "Ninja Israel" made history on Saturday as the first Israeli to make it to the Hall of Fame for climbing to the top of Mt. Midoriyama in 26 seconds time, being crowned the 16th ninja warrior in the world.

Shemla, 23, achieved this impressive obstacle during the season 4 finale of Israel's version of "Ninja Warrior." Shemla, a competitive climber, was only one of the few finalists who managed to reach the top of Mt. Midoriyama.

As of Saturday, Shemla is a three-time winner of "Ninja Israel." The first season of the Israeli version saw Shemla missing the buzzer to clock in his time by two seconds.

"Ninja Israel," which first premiered in 2018, is based on the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television's sports reality show "Sasuke," which premiered in 1997. The competition did not see its first female athlete advance to the semifinals until August of next year.

This latest season saw Yogev Malka, 21, whom many consider being the breakout star of the season, coming in second place after finishing in 29 seconds. Third place was Ishay Halfon, 18, who ultimately failed to finish the obstacle in less than half a minute.

Yuval Shemla becomes the first Israeli 'Ninja Warrior' to make it to the Hall of Fame. (credit: ODED KARNI)

"Ninja Israel" had many notable participants such as now-Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, who participated in a special VIP episode of the reality show. Razvozov had practiced judo since a young age.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.