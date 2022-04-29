The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Pete Davidson to star in autobiographical comedy series with a Yiddish name

The series is a “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style R-rated comedy that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements,” and reflect Davidson’s self-deprecating sense of humor.

By ANDREW LAPIN/JTA
Published: APRIL 29, 2022 00:56
Pete Davidson arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.
Pete Davidson arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Sept. 13, 2021.
(photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

Bupkis — meaning nothing, absolutely zilch — is one of those few Yiddish words that have become part of the American lexicon. It’s also the name of Pete Davidson’s new show.

The series, which will air on NBC’s Peacock streaming service, Deadline reported on Wednesday, is a “Curb Your Enthusiasm”-style R-rated comedy that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements,” and reflect Davidson’s self-deprecating sense of humor.

The title certainly makes it seem like Davidson, who found out his father was Jewish later in life, will be mining some Jewish humor for his work — or at least aping the famous “Seinfeld” tagline: “The show about nothing.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star and current Kim Kardashian squeeze has already made a feature-length comedy film based on his life, “The King of Staten Island,” with Jewish director Judd Apatow. Davidson’s character in that film, like in real life, lost his firefighter father in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The Peacock announcement comes shortly after Hasidic rapper Nissim Black announced he would be developing a new scripted TV comedy based on his life.

Pete Davidson in 2013. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Pete Davidson in 2013. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Davidson’s other upcoming projects include providing the voice of Marmaduke in a new animated film about the large dog, and co-starring in this summer’s dark murder-mystery comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” with “Shiva Baby” star Rachel Sennott.



